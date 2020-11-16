Baker Mayfield: "Kudos to everybody just accomplishing what we needed to do whatever it takes to win"

QB Baker Mayfield:
On getting RB Nick Chubb back and Chubb's decision to go out of bounds at the end of the game:
"Obviously, Nick is a tremendous player and a leader by example for this team. We are very excited to get him back. Not only does he help our team out, but he helps (RB) Kareem (Hunt) – that one-two punch late in the game and those guys wearing on them. There were a lot of yards after contact where they just kept dragging people along with them. He is a huge part of our offense. We are very happy to have him back. That is a football awareness thing by him. It is one of a kind to be that team-first [mentality] to step out of bounds or get down before the end zone."
On the weather conditions in today's game, given Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said they were worse than the Raiders game:
"It was way worse than the Raiders game to be quite honest with you, just the random gusts of winds. There was a lull in the game there, but it would just pick up out of nowhere. When it gets in, it just swirls in circles through the stadium and you don't know which way it is really blowing. We were affected by a couple of passes with the wind, but we dealt with it, and a win is a win. We dealt with the circumstances and came out with a win, and that is the most important part."
On takeaways and improvements from the game against the Raiders:
"I think we ran the ball when we really needed to. Some of those key short yardage situations that we converted on, we did the things we needed to whereas we did not convert against the Raiders. Obviously, our third-down conversion rate was not what it needs to be, but we converted when we needed to."
On sticking to the gameplan after not having a productive rushing game in the first half and if that can be challenging:
"No, that is part of trusting the gameplan, trusting the system and believing in whatever play we have called and the guys we have out there lined up. Kudos to everybody just accomplishing what we needed to do whatever it takes to win."
On how bad weather conditions impact him as a QB, knowing there will be limited opportunities:
"It just means to be more zeroed-in and focused on those critical downs when we need to convert and just to make those count and to make those opportunities count. If you look at it against the Raiders, we only had a limited amount of series. Not just from my perspective, but in these games when both teams are trying to run the ball a little bit more, your opportunities are very limited so you have to take advantage of them."
On the drive to set up RB Nick Chubb's TD:
"It was third down, and they had 3 Buzz coverage. I stepped up in the pocket and the defender in the flat did not get deep enough so I was able to deliver the ball and he (WR Rashard Higgins) made a great catch on the sidelines and dragged his toes. The look on the PI, they showed us a zero-blitz look earlier in the game and bailed out of it so I made a little check, gave him a chance and the PI was called."
On the success of the Browns run game today, particularly late in the game and if wearing the Texans down and having Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt were factors:
"I think it is both. I think when you are able to have that one-two punch of those guys being able to have somewhat fresh legs coming in late in the game, but you could tell that some of these runs that were going for 2-3 yards were starting to pop for longer. It really does wear those teams down, which is why we are blessed to have those guys in our backfield."
On how the Browns came out of the bye strong and started the second half of the season with a win:
"I am very proud of our team just overall with dealing with the circumstances. Defense playing lights out. Offense, we can be better, but we did what it took to win. Special teams for (K) Cody (Parkey) to make all his kicks in this wind, that is pretty special. It is a great team win, but we are not done yet. We talked about it. It is just something to build on and continue to improve because there is still a lot of room for improvement."
On DE Myles Garrett making a big fourth-down stop on Texans QB Deshaun Watson and the defense getting significant stops on third and fourth down:
"Yeah, they made great plays when they needed to. I think Myles took the approach that real Gs move in silence like lasagna."
On Hunt's contributions today and the RB tandem with Chubb and Hunt:
"Kareem, he brings that tempo and the electric runs to us. Nick will break those off and make long runs, but Kareem, the energy he brings into the huddle, he is constantly talking. They are two very different people, but I think that is the great part about it. Kareem brings energy into the huddle, continues to fight off tackles and just does not care what happens, just really wants to win in any way, which Nick is the same way. It is great to see how they both lead in two very different ways."
On the fumbled snap during the opening series and coming out of the game with no turnovers:
"It is a tough one because the ball was wet and (C) JC (Tretter) told me to give him a second. We are trying to snap the ball quick, break the huddle quick and get up there lined up and snap it. He told me to give him a second. I thought it did, but with the circumstances, I did not give him long enough so I will take the blame on that one. I thought I got the ball out of bounds. They claimed that there was nobody in the area and then changed their minds and said it did not get past line of scrimmage. I do not know. That is a tough one for us."
RB Kareem Hunt:
On having RB Nick Chubb back and if both RBs reaching 100 yards means even more:
"Most definitely. It is great to have Nick back. He is a great football player. I missed seeing him out there making big plays. We feed off one another."
On if it surprised him that Chubb didn't score on the last run:
"They told him not to score. They told me not to score if I broke one, too. He was doing a great job of being a good teammate and not letting the defense have a chance to get the ball back."
On Chubb saying he wished he had slide instead of running out of bounds:
"Yeah, take a knee and stay in bounds."
On how bad the weather was today, given Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said it was worse than the Raiders game:
"It was up there. It was definitely bad, and the wind was crazy. The beginning of the game was a shocker and out of nowhere, but it held up."
On the weather forcing the teams back into the locker room after the national anthem:
"It was weirdest I have ever seen."
On how difficult it is to not score a touchdown in Chubb's situation:
"Yeah, very. I know in the back of his head when he was running that was the only thing he thought about. If he shouldn't score, he shouldn't. Personally, I probably would have taken six (laughter)."
On how having Chubb back impacted him and if it made him feel fresher:
"Most definitely. I was definitely fresher out there. The bye week, I had time to rest up and get my body somewhat back so that was a big thing, too. It is great to have Nick come in, too. No drop off."
On if the Browns' gameplan for the second half was to run more:
"That was the game plan honestly. We did that. The O line did a great job of making holes for Nick and I."
On how satisfying was success in the run game late in the contest:
"That is what good football teams do. You have to be able to bleed the clock out, get those first downs and keep our defense off the field."
On if the Browns are proud of closing out today's game after the loss to the Raiders in tough weather conditions:
"Most definitely. We definitely have to win those sloppy games out there and find a way to move the ball when the weather is bad and you can't go through the air."
On if the low score of this game is just as satisfying as other wins:
"Most definitely. I don't care if it was 3-0. As long as we get a win, that is the most important thing."
On if there was a moment when he felt Chubb was fully back:
"I knew that he was back in practice. It is good to see that man run. He is a great teammate and a great person. I wish the best for Nick all of the time."
On his confidence in Chubb cutting the corner on plays and if he always expects Chubb to make it:
"I believe so, yeah. Nick is that type of running back."
RB Nick Chubb:
On his last run and the decision to go out of bounds:
"I got a call from the (Head) Coach (Kevin Stefanski) and from (QB) Baker (Mayfield) to not score and to get the first down to end the game so that is what I did. Luckily, the run was a little bit longer because I didn't think about it until the last 10 yards. I think that reminded me, running all the way down there."
On if its tough to not score a touchdown in that situation:
"Yeah, it is. That is the natural instinct to get into the end zone. Something came in my head and said let's go out of bounds. I should have just taken a knee or slid to keep the clock running, but it was a split [second] decision."
On how good it felt for to be back out on the field:
"If felt good. I had to get going. I have not played in a while, and it felt like I had not played in a while. I just had to knock the rust off and keep trusting myself and keep trusting in the line and that it would pay off in the end."
On Stefanski's compliment that the team is 'looking for smart, tough guys' and that he is one of them:
"It means a lot. We all need to be smart and tough. I think for the most part we are and we are getting there. That is the sign of a good team."
On if he feels like he gets stronger as he continues to get more opportunities in a game:
"Yeah, I like that. I definitely get into a rhythm. It has been a while. I have not ran the ball in a while. I played the game so I think I got in shape on that [touchdown] drive alone. I think it paid off."
On if he ever thought about his knee injury during the game:
"It was really out of my mind. It was just end the game. I probably should have just taken a knee. I knew they did not have any more timeouts. Either way, the end result is going to be what it was."
On how his knee felt today:
"It felt good."
On his chemistry with RB Kareem Hunt and if they continue to feed off of each other:
"I was definitely feeding off Kareem the whole game. He was out there making great plays and making hard tough runs, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps. He definitely provided me energy throughout this game."
On playing in bad weather and the teams having to return to the locker rooms after the national anthem:
"That was the only bad sign of weather was the national anthem. That was the only bad part. Other than that it was good.
On if the RBs know it is their time and the team is counting on them in bad weather games:
"We count on everybody. We all have a role to play in a game like that, and I think we all did a great job."
On when he knew this week that he was going to play today:
"Not until Friday. I felt ready, but it was up to the doctors and coaches."
On his final run and decision to not score:
"We got a call that if we break one or get a first down to not score so that is what I did. I realized I had the first down and I realized that the game was over so I wanted to go out of bounds. I should have taken a knee and it would have ended faster, but that is what happened."
On if it is tough to pass up a touchdown:
"It is. I think if I hadn't gotten one earlier, I would have scored (laughter), but it worked out."
On the impact for the fantasy players with his decision not to score on the last play:
"I guess I feel bad for that aspect, but we got the W. That is what matters most."
On if the Browns have established their style and identity through the running game:
"We always want to be a team that runs the ball. I guess we got away from it the past couple weeks. That is who we want to be. That is who we work to be and we have to keep it going. Never satisfied. We got 10 points so that is not enough. We are going to keep working and keep getting better. We want to be an overall balanced team so we have to get better in all areas."
On if the Browns are built for tough weather games:
"I don't know. We didn't win two weeks ago. We want to win every game, no matter what the weather is – rain, snow or shine. We have to be a great team every week."
DE Myles Garrett:
On the QB draw by Texans QB Deshaun Watson on fourth down:
"I saw them go into empty, and they were on the 3-yard line. I knew they were not going to drop back and pass with such a dynamic quarterback like Deshaun. I just took two steps and kind of tried to bait him up the field, and then I knew he was going to try and run behind me and I just took it."
On RB Nick Chubb's performance today:
"You have seen this time after time with this man. He is one of the best in the league, and he shows that every time he is out there. Love getting to watch him, especially on my team. It is just fun watching him. That is all I can really say."
On the Browns RB tandem with Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt:
"Hard-nosed. These guys are getting after it. When I watch Nick, it is like watching poetry in motion. I would not say it is like (Pro Football Hall of Fame RB) Gale Sayers because he does not really have that fluidity, but just how smooth runs and how he gets by peoples, it kind of remind me of that. Kareem, he is just a force. He will run through you. He will go by you. He will stiff arm you. He runs really aggressive, and he will go anywhere he needs to get to that end zone or that first down. To have both of them, it is just wonderful to be a part of this."
On Chubb going out of bounds at the 1-yard line on his 59-yard run:
"He is selfless. He has always been selfless. I have not known him being any other way. I am comparing him to a lot of great backs, but it reminds me of (Pro Football Hall of Fame RB) Barry (Sanders) and how Barry always throws the ball to the referee when he scored a touchdown. He has that cool, calm demeanor every time he is on the field. He does not get too high or too low. He is always just keyed in, focused. Just loves to play the game. I expect nothing less. When I saw him, I was like, 'I would not mind if you scored,' but I know what he is going to do because he has always been that guy."
On winning a bad weather game after the loss to the Raiders:
"We knew we could do it. We knew we dropped one last week, and we had some injuries, including myself. We just knew we needed to get back to our game and what we were doing. We needed (RB) Nick (Chubb) back and a lot of key guys back on the field, and we got the ball rolling."
On why was the Browns defense was so much better on third and fourth down today:
"It is a testament to great play calling, and guys were rushing the passer well. It was windy day so they were not really trying to go deep or really trying to set up their passing game. When they were, we were on it. We had a lot of good blitzes. We were able to get free. We were able to get some pressure on him that caused him to throw some unapparent balls."
On how he felt physically today:
"I felt great. Nobody is going to be 100 percent, but I was good enough to get out there confidentially and put my best foot forward."
On if he ever got the feeling that the Texans did not want to be out there with the bad weather:
"I am going out there just to play the game. If you want to be there or not, that is not my issue. I am not trying to read into you. I am trying to take your heart no matter if it is sunny and 70 degrees or it is 30 and 40 miles per hour wind gust. Whatever it is, I am out there just to go win and be destructive.
"If you see (DT) Sheldon (Richardson) today, tell him that is a whole sack and not a half (laughter)."
DT Sheldon Richardson:
On how big was it for the Browns to win in a bad weather game like this after the loss to the Raiders:
"It was big. An AFC matchup. Needed that. One step further closer to our goals. Next team up, though. Can't let it linger on it too long. Enjoy it for the night, but back to lab tomorrow."
On the difference in the way the Browns defense defended the run today compared to the Raiders game:
"Everybody playing the ball together, not just one person making the play. Everybody playing his assignment. That is all. Clean up our mistakes from last week."
On what it was like during the national anthem when the weather changed drastically to cause a delay:
"It was weird. I thought he was signing his tail off, honestly (laughter)."
On if he has ever had a game where he came out for kickoff and had to go back in the locker room:
"First time."
On DE Myles Garrett saying it was a full sack versus a split sack with him:
"Yeah, that is a half. They will give him a half (laughter)."
On playing in a football game with RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and what they bring to the table playing 'Cleveland Browns brand of football':
"I love it. I love it. I love it. Watching the boys run up the field like that, that is something you have seen once or twice and a couple of times in training camp, and thought like, 'That is not going to happen in the game. I hope it happens in the game.' They have been carrying the team for real."
On Chubb not scoring on the big run to seal the game:
"I am a defensive guy so I do not know personally. I definitely would have scored that one, though – I would (laughter). Kudos to him, but I would have put us up two possessions and padding the stats."
On the goal line stand against the Texans:
"Just doing my job. I knew what kind of figured they would fourth down. You want to put the ball in your money man's hands so that is just what it was. I kind of figured it was either going to be some type of quick either screen or draw. When they went empty, I just knew it was a QB draw, bubble or screen so I just played my position, baited a little bit into the B-gap where my help was at because I knew (DT) Larry (Ogunjobi) would probably have a double-team on him so Myles was there to make the play. If not, I was still there."
On if he could notice the difference in the Browns D line as a whole coming off the bye week, particularly from a health standpoint:
"Definitely showed up a lot today as far as us getting back healthy. Guys hands banged up, shoulders here and there, nicks and things trying to fight through it. Once again, we are back in the grind of it so we have to get back to it. It only last a week for being healthy."
On the significance of winning a game when the defense does not collect any takeaways:
"That is something that we missed out on our quotas of getting the ball back to the offense, but we did something that we have not did in the past two weeks and that is make them punt. That was a big thing for us. Just playing sound defense and playing together. We did that."
G Joel Bitonio:
On the Browns having two 100-yard rushers for the first time since 1966:
"Getting the win was the most important part, especially, and then we get these windy conditions, we are going have to run the ball on Lake Erie. That is what we have to do here. We finally got it going. We felt like we were one or two plays away, one or two blocks away in the first half. We just needed to keep doing it and just strain a little bit longer. It was impressive. Having (RB Nick) Chubb out there and the way he runs, very impressive. (RB Kareem) Hunt worked his butt off this week. It was impressive to see. It is a cool stat. We are happy to be running the ball well and getting back in that rhythm."
On halftime adjustments:
"We had a couple of good runs in the first half, but they had a couple of good shutdowns. We felt like one guy was missing a block and we were one block away, and we said we were going to keep wearing them down. The defense was doing a great job getting us the ball back. Finally in the second half, they were containing us pretty well still when Chubb was in there but he broke that last one. I think that was all Chubb. He is special. That was cool to be a part of that."
On if he was able to see Chubb's 59-yard run:
"Yeah, I was on the front side. I was reaching the 3 technique and I thought he was out of bounds, and then all of a sudden, he just breaks free. I knew we had the first down and then he went out at the 1-yard line like a true professional. It was very cool to see."
On if he is not surprised by Chubb stepping out at the 1-yard line:
"You saw with (Falcons RB Todd) Gurley and a few other guys early in the season, it is hard. You are built to score. I think he had a long time to think about it when he was running down the field and that kind of helped him out a little bit. He is a professional. He is team first 100 percent of the time. That just shows it there."
On the weather conditions and what he was thinking during the national anthem:
"The national anthem was crazy. I do not think I have been a part of that. The wind was blowing. I thought we were in that little hurricane, maybe like a Cat 1 or something like that. It was pretty impressive. I was like, 'I do not think we are going to be able to pass the ball if we play in this weather.' The wind was howling all game. It was not as cold as the last game. It is just tough to make some of those throws so that is why you have to be able to run the ball and have to be able to execute because you can't really throw the ball downfield. It is hard to make those plays in the wind. There are like 12 different flags in our stadium and I think they all blow in a different direction. I do not know which way the wind was blowing. I am glad I am not a kicker. Also, I felt like we picked the longest national anthem ever. It might have just been the weather, but that thing was taking a little while out there."
On if part of him wanted Chubb to score on his 59-yard run:
"I am sure a lot of fantasy football people are mad that he did not score, and I do not know what the line was for the game but that might have been close to it, as well. I am sure there were some implications with him not scoring there. You want to see the guy score, but he is such a professional to win the game. They are dangerous. (Texans QB Deshaun) Watson, you do not know what he can do on offense and that just secures it. Obviously, maybe if the clock was running out, zero seconds left, go ahead and score, but we will take the win."
On Head Coach Kevin Stefanski calling Chubb a 'smart, tough dude':
"He is honestly one of the best teammates I have ever been around on any level of football I have ever played. He is all about the team. He is tough. He played hard. The guy rehabbed like crazy to get back, how quickly he got back with his injury and stuff. It is just a testament to that guy. That is a guy you love to play with."
On what the huddle was like on the last drive:
"We had to get a few first downs on that drive so we wanted to make sure we get it. Once we realized we only needed one more first down, that is when Baker comes in and says, 'Hey, if we get the first down here, go down. We do not need anything else.' They were out of timeouts or one left. Once he tells us that from the sideline and that is kind of how we find out what we need to do."
On having RG Wyatt Teller back:
"It was good. It was good to have continuity. I think we had guys that we wearing on them as a group and I think you saw it late in the game we boosted a few more. He tries to mow people out there, and when you are playing, it is hard to tell who is making lead blocks and stuff like that, but it was great to just have the guy out there. I know the first game back, he worked his butt off to get back, too so it was good to have him and Hoop (TE Austin Hooper) back out there and (RB) Nick (Chubb). That was fun to have the whole offense, obviously besides OBJ (WR Odell Beckham Jr.) back out there."
On if RBs Chubb and Kareem Hunt feeding off each other is picking up steam:
"We were talking about that, me and (C) JV (Tretter) through the game and it was like, 'I think they run better when they are splitting carries and stuff.' I think they realized they are not going to get as many touches and so they are trying to make something happen. I am sure they are going just as hard. I think it is just one of the things like competitive people want to be out there and I know they root for each other and stuff but they are like, 'Hey, I want to get my opportunities to run the ball and have my chances to score and do big things.' It is just fun to have them. You go down there, we have that one touchdown run with Chubb where he was the dominant guy running the ball and then Kareem came in and had a few drives and the Kareem started that last drive and Chubb finished it. It is just good to always have a fresh guy and you know they are top running backs in this league."
On if he will enjoy the win tonight:
"Oh yeah, you have to always celebrate the wins. I have been here through some stuff so I take a night to celebrate, watch the film a little bit, get back after it tomorrow and start getting ready for Philly. It is our next test. It is fun to win – so much better to win. When you lose a game, you think about the two or three plays that you wish you had back. When you win those games, you still think about that, but it is a lot more in the back of your mind than it is in the forefront."
On if he knew Chubb was going to play today throughout the week in practice:
"I saw him Monday and we were… I was not practicing Monday so I got to kind of watch, and I saw him doing some extra runs on the side and some sprints and stuff and I was like, 'He looks like he is getting his cardio back. His knee is feeling fresh if he is running a few extra sprints and stuff.' You never know with the knee, though. You never know how it is feeling. I kept trying to ask him all week how he is feeling and he just tells me 'good' all of the time. He could have just hurt it, and he would be like, 'I am good.' It was one of those things where I had a feeling he was coming back, but we did not make anything official until yesterday I believe."