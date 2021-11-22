Baker Mayfield sets sights on Ravens, committed to advancing Browns offense 

Mayfield said his displeasure in his performance stemmed from an inability to complete throws he believes he should make. Injuries to his shoulder, knee and foot haven't helped, and he acknowledged that a hit in the fourth quarter Sunday aggravated the pain a bit further.

"At that point, we were in 4-minute mode and were just getting guys lined up operationally," Mayfield said.

The Browns and Mayfield both believe he's still capable of leading the offense and playing through pain. The Browns will closely monitor Mayfield's status throughout practices this week but are confident he'll be ready to play next Sunday in Baltimore.

"We will always defer to the medical staff and make sure that a guy is ready to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Obviously, you have discussions with the players in that same vein. We won't put guys out there who cannot protect themselves. To say that Baker is not battling – I think you all know that – but he's ready to play and ready to help the team win, but we will always have those conversations week to week."

Mayfield feels as though he's healthy enough to be on the field, which means he's going to do all he can to turn the offense around from its recent slog of low-scoring performances. The Browns have mustered 17 or less points in five of their last six games, but the group knows how potent it can be when all facets of the playbook are clicking.

The one exception in that period of games — a 41-point outburst in a Week 9 win over the Bengals — is evidence of just how high the group can go.

"It's about putting it all together," Mayfield said. "When we do our job and we do it well, we're a really good team."

Mayfield knows the Browns must be at their best for the Ravens, who are the opponent for the Browns' next two games and will come to Cleveland after the Browns take their bye week in Week 13. It's a crucial part of the season that will have strong playoff implications, and Mayfield feels as though the offense is ready for the challenge.