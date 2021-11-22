News & Notes: Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin expected back at practice

Kevin Stefanski brought some much-needed good news on the injury front to his Monday video conference with local reporters.

RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin are expected to return to practice this week as the Browns prepare for a primetime AFC North showdown with the Ravens. Both players have been on the reserve/injured list and have missed the requisite number of games to be potentially eligible for Cleveland's Week 12 matchup in Baltimore.

Stefanski said he's hopeful one or both players will be available for the next big game on Cleveland's schedule.

"I do not know if I have a number for you, but yeah, I am hopeful," Stefanski said. "I think they are both progressing well."

Hunt has been sidelined since he suffered a calf injury in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's Week 6 loss to the Cardinals. He was playing at an extremely high level before the injury and is still among the team leaders with 20 receptions for 161 yards despite missing the past five games. He also amassed 361 rushing yards and five touchdowns while splitting carries with Nick Chubb, giving the Browns' one of the NFL's best one-two punches out of the backfield.