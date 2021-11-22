News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin expected back at practice

Cleveland could get back two key offensive players this week

Nov 22, 2021 at 03:16 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Kevin Stefanski brought some much-needed good news on the injury front to his Monday video conference with local reporters.

RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin are expected to return to practice this week as the Browns prepare for a primetime AFC North showdown with the Ravens. Both players have been on the reserve/injured list and have missed the requisite number of games to be potentially eligible for Cleveland's Week 12 matchup in Baltimore.

Stefanski said he's hopeful one or both players will be available for the next big game on Cleveland's schedule.

"I do not know if I have a number for you, but yeah, I am hopeful," Stefanski said. "I think they are both progressing well."

Hunt has been sidelined since he suffered a calf injury in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's Week 6 loss to the Cardinals. He was playing at an extremely high level before the injury and is still among the team leaders with 20 receptions for 161 yards despite missing the past five games. He also amassed 361 rushing yards and five touchdowns while splitting carries with Nick Chubb, giving the Browns' one of the NFL's best one-two punches out of the backfield.

Conklin has been sidelined for the past three games with an elbow injury he suffered in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Steelers. The All-Pro right tackle also missed time earlier in the season with a knee injury. During his absence, Blake Hance, who is typically a guard, has filled his spot.

Photos: Week 11 - Lions at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Lions in Week 11

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Other Injury News

Stefanski said WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) should both be able to continue to play through their injuries.

During Sunday's second half, both Landry and Owusu-Koramoah appeared to re-aggravate injuries that have dogged them in the past. Landry missed four games earlier in the season with a knee injury and has since battled through it. Owusu-Koramoah recently missed three games with an injury to his right ankle before returning to action Week 10 against the Patriots.

Rush D Under Spotlight

The Browns have been among the best teams in the NFL at stopping the run, but the past two weeks have not helped their average.

One week after allowing a season-worst 184 rushing yards to the Patriots, Cleveland surrendered 168 to the Lions. Detroit leaned heavily on second-year RB D'Andre Swift, who rushed for a career-high 136 yards — a good chunk of that yardage coming on a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Browns now rank seventh in the NFL with an average of 101.4 rushing yards allowed per game. They'll need one of their best performances in this department over the next two games against the Ravens, who boast the NFL's No. 3 rushing attack (151 yards per game).

"We gave up too many rush yards in that second half, and it is just a matter of fits and tackling," Stefanski said. "Sometimes it is tackling. Sometimes it is tracking to the tackle. We just did not do a great job, and that team runs a physical run game. We saw it the week before where they ripped off some runs. If you do not tackle well versus players like Swift, they have a chance to go the distance so we have to clean that up."

Related Content

news

Stefanski: Browns have to be weatherproof and 'ready to go' vs. Lions

The Browns are prepared for all of the factors that play into wet gameday conditions
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield returns to practice, Lions QB status remains uncertain

Mayfield is dealing with multiple injuries but was back to work on the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus practice fields Thursday
news

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt progressing but won't return for Week 11; Nick Chubb day to day

Hunt will miss his 5th game of the season Sunday against the Lions
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield 'day to day' with knee injury

The Browns will evaluate Mayfield throughout the week after he suffered a knee contusion
news

News & Notes: Browns in problem-solving mode with 3 RBs sidelined

Stefanski has confidence in D'Ernest Johnson if he needs to carry the load in New England
news

News & Notes: Stefanski highlights 2 key areas where Browns can be even better after Bengals win

The Browns are coming off their biggest win of the year, but Cleveland's head coach still saw plenty to learn from
news

News & Notes: S John Johnson III confident he'll be ready for Bengals

The veteran safety missed the 2nd half of last week's loss to the Steelers
news

News & Notes: Denzel Ward, Donovan Peoples-Jones return to practice

The Browns are looking forward to working two key players back into action ahead of Week 9 against the Bengals
news

News & Notes: T Jack Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

Blake Hance will take over on the right side of the line while Conklin recovers
news

News & Notes: Landry, Beckham 'bring so much to the offense' when teamed together

The Browns are looking forward to having Landry and Beckham available for the second straight week
news

News & Notes: Jarvis Landry says he'll be ready for Steelers

The Browns veteran WR returned to practice Thursday
Advertising