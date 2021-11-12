Bill Callahan pleased to see Browns invest in futures of Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller

Much of that development — particularly for Teller, who broke out in a big way in 2020 and has maintained his growth through 2021 — is a credit to Callahan and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters. Both coaches quickly earned the respect of the Browns offensive line when they joined head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff in 2020, a year that ended with the Browns touting the best O-Line in the league, and the success carried over into 2021.

Cleveland has led the NFL in most major team rushing categories for all of the season, and the Browns currently rank first in pass block win rate percentage (72 percent), according to ESPN.

"I got a full offseason with Coach Callahan a year ago and took a big stride in technique and fundamentals," Teller said. "He gets us working out there. I'm extremely thankful for his guidance and coaching."

For Bitonio, Callahan shared the hopes Executive VP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and Browns legend Joe Thomas expressed earlier in the week about his future.

They all believe his career could end with a gold jacket. It's certainly trending that way after being selected to three Pro Bowls in the last three seasons. He's played up to a Pro Bowl level again in 2021, and there appears to be no signs of slowing down in future seasons, either.

His contract extension only affirmed that point even more.

"I think that's a great goal to have," Callahan said. "Performing at that high of a level year after year after year like Joel has makes you that type of candidate. I've been fortunate enough to be around a few guys like that, and he's certainly right up in there. I'm hopeful that he can reach that goal."

Callahan, though, knows both players must continue to focus on the present to continue to be great. It's how Callahan has managed to carve a long-lasting career as a coach, and after seeing how Teller and Bitonio have continued to be great by taking the similar approach, he's pleased to see the Browns pay a significant investment in both of their futures.