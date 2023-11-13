Breaking down RB Jerome Ford's 12-yard carry with the help of the offensive line

Yet, that didn't stop Ford.

He continued running, even as other Ravens defenders tried to bring him down. But they couldn't. As his teammates saw Ford continuing to push forward, the offensive line surrounded him from behind and began pushing Ford forward. WR Elijah Moore even came on the side to help push as the remainder of the Ravens defense piled up on the opposite side, trying to stop Ford's movement.

The Browns offensive line forced Ford past the first-down mark all the way to the 27-yard line for a gain of 12 yards.

"We coach effort, we talk about effort," Stefanski said. "We talked about that game was going to require a 60-minute effort. And to see all those guys, especially Elijah (Moore) in the back, his teammates got a kick out of that one."

Ford described the play as a power play. As he ran and got to the second level of the defense, it came to a stalemate. At least he thought so.