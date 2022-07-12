Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the RBs

What we don't know: How many of the guys will the Browns be able to keep? The addition of Ford could push one or more of the returning guys in the room off the roster, but even he will have to prove in training camp that he's worth a spot among a fairly deep roster that will need to be trimmed to 53 players by Aug. 31. Other questions include how the Browns split Felton's training camp reps between receiver or running back and if the offense will still keep a fullback, which would affect Stanton's roster status.

The X-Factor: Chubb, which is no surprise. Even with a new quarterback and possible new-look offense in 2022, the Browns will still look to run the ball — a lot. A big performance from Chubb usually means the Browns are able to build and, most importantly, maintain a lead. The Browns are also much more efficient when they can rotate Hunt in place of Chubb and use his versatile skills to keep the defense guessing.

The biggest number: 5.3. That's the yards per carry average combined last season between Chubb, Hunt and Johnson. Chubb (5.5 yards per carry) and Johnson (5.3) both finished in the top 10 in the league in that category last season among rushers who totaled a minimum 6.25 rushes per game. Hunt (4.9) might've been able to crack the top 10, too, had he had been available for more than eight games.

Says it all: "It's always a plus to have a lot of good running backs. I feel like my whole career, I've been crowded with great running backs. Even at Toledo and Willoughy South (High School). It's good to have some extra backs who can get the job done, too." - Hunt