Browns 2023 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

The NFL Combine is back in Indianapolis this week as hundreds of college prospects perform in front of league scouts, coaches and executives

Feb 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The NFL world will convene in Indianapolis this week as scouts, team executives and coaches look to gather info on over 300 former college players looking to elevate their stock in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns don't have a pick in the first round in April, but the combine will still be an important process for them as they look to patch holes in their roster — with the defensive line and wide receiver room likely at the top of the priority list. Evaluations for all players will not only include on-field workouts, but meetings off the field as teams attempt to also measure football IQ and how well a player might fit in their system.

Here's everything you need to know as the week gets started in Indianapolis.

TV SCHEDULE (All can be seen on NFL Network unless otherwise noted; all times are ET.)

Thursday

3 p.m. - 8 p.m. (defensive linemen, linebackers)

Friday

3 p.m. - 8 p.m. (defensive backs, placekickers, specialists)

Saturday

1 p.m. - 8 p.m. (quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends)

Sunday

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (offensive linemen, running backs)

Cleveland Browns Daily will air live from Indianapolis from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop will be on site from the Indiana Convention Center, where they'll interview a slew of NFL experts and other special guests. The show can be heard LIVE on the Browns mobile app and is streamed on the audio section of ClevelandBrowns.com.

Follow @Browns on Twitter for all of the latest press conferences, articles, photos and more from Indianapolis. Staff writer Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) and Browns radio voice and color commentator Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) will also be on-site providing updates throughout the week.

PLAYER FACTS

The NFL has invited 319 prospects to the Combine. Alabama led all schools with 13 prospects invited, while Georgia was second with 12 prospects invited.

BROWNS DRAFT PICKS

The Browns aren't set to pick until the second round with the 42nd overall pick in the draft. They hold eight total picks in the draft, with their third-round pick being a compensatory pick. They hold their own picks in rounds 4-7 and possess additional picks in the fourth and fifth round due to trades during last year's draft.

WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE BROWNS

With needs at both defensive tackle and defensive end, the Browns are widely expected by draft experts to target their defensive line with their first pick of the draft.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah sees two edge rushers as good fits for the Browns at No. 42 if they choose to target that position in the draft.

WHAT'S NEXT?

  • College pro days begin March 7 and will continue in the lead-up to the draft
  • Free agency and trades can begin when the new league year starts on March 15 at 4 p.m.
  • Teams can invite up to 30 prospects for in-person visits leading up to the draft.
  • The NFL Draft officially begins April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Photos: A look back at Browns at the NFL Combine

Get ready for the Combine this week by checking out photos of current Browns working out at their combines

