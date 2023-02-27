Browns 2023 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

TV SCHEDULE (All can be seen on NFL Network unless otherwise noted; all times are ET.)

Thursday

3 p.m. - 8 p.m. (defensive linemen, linebackers)

Friday

3 p.m. - 8 p.m. (defensive backs, placekickers, specialists)

Saturday

1 p.m. - 8 p.m. (quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends)

Sunday

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (offensive linemen, running backs)

CLEVELAND BROWNS DAILY

Cleveland Browns Daily will air live from Indianapolis from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop will be on site from the Indiana Convention Center, where they'll interview a slew of NFL experts and other special guests. The show can be heard LIVE on the Browns mobile app and is streamed on the audio section of ClevelandBrowns.com.

PLAYER FACTS

The NFL has invited 319 prospects to the Combine. Alabama led all schools with 13 prospects invited, while Georgia was second with 12 prospects invited.

BROWNS DRAFT PICKS

The Browns aren't set to pick until the second round with the 42nd overall pick in the draft. They hold eight total picks in the draft, with their third-round pick being a compensatory pick. They hold their own picks in rounds 4-7 and possess additional picks in the fourth and fifth round due to trades during last year's draft.

WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE BROWNS

With needs at both defensive tackle and defensive end, the Browns are widely expected by draft experts to target their defensive line with their first pick of the draft.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah sees two edge rushers as good fits for the Browns at No. 42 if they choose to target that position in the draft.

