Browns 2023 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

The NFL world will convene in Indianapolis this week as scouts, team executives and coaches look to gather info on over 300 former college players looking to elevate their stock in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Browns don't have a pick in the first round in April, but the combine will still be an important process for them as they look to patch holes in their roster — with the defensive line and wide receiver room likely at the top of the priority list. Evaluations for all players will not only include on-field workouts, but meetings off the field as teams attempt to also measure football IQ and how well a player might fit in their system.
Here's everything you need to know as the week gets started in Indianapolis.
TV SCHEDULE (All can be seen on NFL Network unless otherwise noted; all times are ET.)
Thursday
3 p.m. - 8 p.m. (defensive linemen, linebackers)
Friday
3 p.m. - 8 p.m. (defensive backs, placekickers, specialists)
Saturday
1 p.m. - 8 p.m. (quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends)
Sunday
1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (offensive linemen, running backs)
PLAYER FACTS
The NFL has invited 319 prospects to the Combine. Alabama led all schools with 13 prospects invited, while Georgia was second with 12 prospects invited.
BROWNS DRAFT PICKS
The Browns aren't set to pick until the second round with the 42nd overall pick in the draft. They hold eight total picks in the draft, with their third-round pick being a compensatory pick. They hold their own picks in rounds 4-7 and possess additional picks in the fourth and fifth round due to trades during last year's draft.
WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE BROWNS
With needs at both defensive tackle and defensive end, the Browns are widely expected by draft experts to target their defensive line with their first pick of the draft.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah sees two edge rushers as good fits for the Browns at No. 42 if they choose to target that position in the draft.
WHAT'S NEXT?
- College pro days begin March 7 and will continue in the lead-up to the draft
- Free agency and trades can begin when the new league year starts on March 15 at 4 p.m.
- Teams can invite up to 30 prospects for in-person visits leading up to the draft.
- The NFL Draft officially begins April 27-29 in Kansas City.
