Browns announce 2023 preseason opponents

Prior to Thursday's schedule release, the Browns already knew two of their preseason opponents for 2023 — they were selected to participate against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, and they arranged joint practices and a preseason game with the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Now, they know how the rest of the preseason will look.
The Browns will also play the Commanders at home and Chiefs on the road to complete their preseason lineup. It starts with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton before they welcome the Commanders to Cleveland in the first official week of the preseason, travel to Philadelphia for joint practices in Week 2 and hit the road again to finish the preseason in Kansas City in Week 3.
Dates and times for the final three preseason games will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for the Commanders game are on sale now.
The Browns' 2023 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery