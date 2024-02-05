Browns announce three additions to the coaching staff

Duce Staley

As the former Panthers running backs coach during the 2023 season, Staley will take on a similar role as the new running backs coach for the Browns.

"Duce was a tough, hard-nosed running back in this league and brings the mind-set and energy to his coaching style that is needed in the running backs room," Stefanski said. "He knows how to get the most out of his players and has worked with some of the best running backs in the NFL. We are excited to have him leading our running backs."

Staley brings 25 years of experience as both an NFL player and coach, as he has won a Super Bowl as both a player and coach during his NFL tenure. He began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles, starting off in 2010 as the special teams quality control coach for two seasons. He then became the running backs coach from 2013-2020 and added assistant head coach to his title from 2018-20.

In 2017, he helped the Eagles finish third in the league with 132.2 rushing yards per game as the team won Super Bowl LII. Staley also helped RB LeSean McCoy earn first-team All-Pro honors in 2013 and five Pro Bowl selections (2013-17). In 2013, McCoy led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards and 2,146 scrimmage yards.

Staley then spent two seasons in Detroit from 2021-22 as the assistant head coach and running backs coach. Under his direction, RB Jamaal Williams led the NFL and set a Lions franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022.

His NFL playing career also started with the Eagles, as he was drafted as a third-round pick by Philadelphia in 1997. He spent seven seasons with the Eagles from 1997-2003 and finished his playing career with the Steelers from 2004-06, winning Super Bowl XL with Pittsburgh. Staley played in 114 career games and racked up 5,785 rushing yards on 1,430 carries with 24 rushing touchdowns, while adding 287 career receptions for 2,587 yards with 10 touchdowns.