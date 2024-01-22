5 things to know from GM Andrew Berry's end-of-season press conference

How the Browns move forward to 2024

After the Browns' season came to an end, Berry began to follow closely along with the story of Detroit and their playoff run. Part of the interest has come from his friendship with executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes, but also for the fact that the Lions hosted their first home playoff game in 30 years. As he watched the games against the Rams and the Buccaneers, Berry notice the energy in the stadium and how the team fed off their fans in those games.

"It kind of got me thinking, what's it going to look like or sound like or feel like when we're hosting a home playoff game here in Cleveland?" Berry said. "What's the energy going to be feeding into the week? What's it going to sound like on the opening kickoff?"

He saw parallels to the atmosphere from Thursday Night Football against the Jets when the Browns clinched a playoff berth. There was a sense of electricity in the air as players warmed up pregame with a packed stadium. The surprise of Chubb as the Dawg Pound Captain and the roar of fans in excitement. Players taking a lap around the field following the game to share in the moment with fans. It provided a taste of the potential in Cleveland.

The Browns are about a week removed from seeing their season come to an end in the Wild Card round with the loss to the Texans. As they approach the of offseason, Berry said they will continue to use the time for reflection and self-assessment.

There are takeaways from how they handled the adversity of the 2023 season, as well assessing the performance in the Wild Card game. He noted that "we chose a bad day to have a bad day," and recognize the struggles they faced in the playoff matchup. Yet, Berry also said that in their process, they look at the full body of work and not overreact to the result of the playoff game.