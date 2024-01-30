Burning questions for the Browns' 2024 offseason

What are the roster holes that the Browns could look to fill?

As free agency and the draft approach, the Browns will home in on positions where they can fill a need and add depth to their roster.

Offensively, they could look to add depth at wide receiver, as they played 11 personnel and put three wide receivers on the field at times during the 2023 season. While they do have Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore under contract for next season, as well as some younger players with Tillman and David Bell in the mix, adding players to their receiving unit could be a point of emphasis.

The Browns will have players back their offensive line room as tackles Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jones can return from their season-ending injuries. Yet, as the 2023 season demonstrated with the injuries to three tackles, depth to the offensive line could be an area they focus on.

Defensively, the Browns have some holes to fill at linebacker. With Takitaki, Walker, Adams, Kunaszyk and Phillips all unrestricted free agents this offseason, that leaves just Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate as linebackers under contract. Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout season in 2023, finishing the regular season leading the Browns with 101 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. He also recorded six passes defended, two interceptions, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. But the Browns need depth at that position moving forward.

The Browns have key players still in the mix in their defensive line, as DT Dalvin Tomlinson is under contract for next season, and the Browns have their defensive ends in Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo under contract as well. However, they could also look at add depth – particularly at defensive tackle – considering that Elliott, Hurst and Harris are unrestricted free agents. They also could add depth at defensive end with Smith as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.