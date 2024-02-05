Ken Dorsey named Browns offensive coordinator 

The Browns officially announced Ken Dorsey as their next offensive coordinator, who brings 16 years of experience as both an NFL player and coach to Cleveland.

Dorsey joins the Browns after spending the last five seasons with the Bills. He was first hired as the quarterbacks coach in 2019, and then was promoted to the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. Dorsey received another promotion in 2022 when he became the offensive coordinator and served in the role through 2023.

In his first season with the Bills, Dorsey worked with QB Josh Allen, who tallied the biggest improvement in QB rating in the NFL in 2019. Then during his first season as offensive coordinator, the Bills finished second in the NFL in total offense (397.6 yards per game) and points per game (28.4).