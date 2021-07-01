Browns Breakdowns: What Anthony Schwartz brings to the WRs room

Brugler first highlighted a play in which Schwartz beat his initial defender to make a 30-yard catch, one that required him to torque his body back to the football and await a blow from a nearby defender.

Schwartz made the play possible because of his speed, but the aspect Brugler wanted to highlight most was Schwartz's ability to spin back to the football and make the catch look easy.

"For a lot of receivers, this is an awkward play," Brugler said. "Schwartz makes this look easy. We know he's fast, but he also has some specific position traits that I think are really impressive. This is an example."

For short-yard passes, Schwartz is still capable of breaking away for a big gain no matter how many defenders are in the vicinity to make a tackle.

This is where Brugler believes Schwartz can do his damage when a defense wants to prevent him from catching deep balls. Schwartz showed on multiple occasions at Auburn that his "vertical" speed can work horizontally, too, which helps him eliminate tackling angles and provide time for teammates to run up the field and block so he can push vertically.

If a defense wants to overload its backfield with defensive backs and stop Schwartz from blowing by them, he can still attack them in the short-game with the ball already in his hands.

Brugler had the perfect reference for one specific play where Schwartz caught a red zone screen pass and carved a lane through a plethora of defenders to reach the goal-line.

"This looks like me playing tag with my 5-year-old and all his buddies," Brugler said.

Schwartz's big plays don't only have to come from a pass, either. He actually scored more rushing touchdowns (7) than receiving touchdowns (6) in college, and Brugler hypothesizes the Browns will design a few Schwartz-specific run plays to keep a defense in check.

"The moment he does one of those things, the defense is going to be hyper-aware of that," Brugler said, "which is going to open things up for the rest of the offense."

That's how Schwartz's speed could help the Browns most. His presence, alongside two established veterans in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, forces the defense to choose where they should put the most weight in their pass coverage.

If the Browns execute their plays correctly, the guessing game could ultimately become a fool's errand — there's no way to consistently defend it.