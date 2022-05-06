Browns eager to see special teams improvements after big offseason additions

The Browns added three new special teams players with a track record of production

May 06, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

050522_Specialists

The Browns are set to roll out a completely new look to their special teams in 2022.

Cleveland has made additions at every specialist position — save for longsnapper with Charley Hughlett — this offseason and likely completed its final change of the overhaul with the addition of kicker Cade York, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Corey Bojorquez, the owner of the two longest punts in the league in each of the last two seasons, and Jakeem Grant, a Pro Bowl returner in 2021, were signed in free agency, giving the Browns three new and largely proven players at core special teams positions.

"It was a big priority for us this offseason to make sure that we had added some competition and talent to the kicking game," Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry said after the draft. "I think that is something that, coming out of last year, we thought we could make improvements, and we are certainly excited about some of the individuals who we have added to the roster."

The Browns ranked last in the league last season with a 72.7 conversion rate on field goals and 29th with an average of 42.5 yards per punt. They ranked 20th with an average of 20.7 kickoff return yards and 26th with 7.2 average yards gained per punt return.

Berry and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer were well aware there was plenty for improvement across the entire special teams unit, and the Browns didn't waste time this offseason to address the group. Grant, who has six career return touchdowns in his six year career, was among the first group of players the Browns signed at the beginning of free agency. Bojorquez was signed 19 days later, and York was the first specialist to be selected in the 2022 draft class.

York, in particular, was one of the more interesting additions from the Browns' offseason and arguably the most vital addition to the group.

The Browns have struggled to find consistency in their kickers since 14-year Browns veteran Phil Dawson played his final game with the franchise in 2012. The constant shuffling has partially been because Cleveland is no easy place to boot a football, but that hasn't been an excuse for why the Browns haven't been able to hold a kicker on their roster for two straight seasons in the 10 years after Dawson's departure.

York is fully expected to change that. His powerful leg converted 15 of 19 field goal tries of 50 or more yards at LSU, and the Browns believe his strength — both in his lower body and in his mind — will lead to stability.

"It's kind of a combination of talent with the mental makeup," Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "This is a guy who kicked in a lot of big games for LSU at a high-powered program where every game is a huge game down there every week, and he made a lot of kicks. When you combine that with the talent, that is something that we were really excited to get here."

Photos: 4th-Round Pick Cade York Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2022 fourth round pick Cade York.

LSU placekicker Cade York (36) boots a field goal during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 9

LSU placekicker Cade York (36) boots a field goal during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU's Cade York (36) celebrates after kicking a field goal against Florida in the final minute of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. LSU won 37-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
2 / 9

LSU's Cade York (36) celebrates after kicking a field goal against Florida in the final minute of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. LSU won 37-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU kicker Cade York (36) gets set to kick a field goal against Alabama in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 9

LSU kicker Cade York (36) gets set to kick a field goal against Alabama in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU's Cade York (36) celebrates as he comes off the field after kicking a field goal against Florida in the final minute of an NCAA college football gam Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. LSU won 37-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
4 / 9

LSU's Cade York (36) celebrates as he comes off the field after kicking a field goal against Florida in the final minute of an NCAA college football gam Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. LSU won 37-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 9

LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
6 / 9

LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
7 / 9

LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
8 / 9

LSU place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU place kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
9 / 9

LSU place kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bojorquez, meanwhile, punted with the Packers last season and led their special teams unit to the 10th-best punting average (46.5 yards) in the league. He even kicked an 82-yard punt last year that resulted in a touchback but was still the longest punt recorded in the league. He led the NFL with 50.8 yards per punt in 2020.

Grant has registered a punt return touchdown in each of the last three years and has found the end zone with a kick or punt return in all but one (2017) of his six NFL seasons. The Browns expect him to handle both return duties at a high level in his first year in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Browns create 'dream' experience in hosting inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament at FirstEnergy Stadium

Nine high schools participated in the tournament, which took place under a gameday atmosphere at the home of the Browns

news

Browns Pro Bowl CB Erich Barnes passes away

Barnes spent seven years with the Browns during his 14-year career

news

Ohio Medical and Sports Experts Unite at FirstEnergy Stadium to Advance Lifesaving Measures for the State's High School Athletes

Up to 90 percent of sudden deaths among high school student-athletes are preventable with best practice policies

news

'Building the Browns' nominated for five Emmys in 2021

The crew is looking to add to its trophy case once again after an insightful 2021 year

news

From Sleuth to Scout

How curiosity and a passion for football led Kathleen Wood from a career as a former private investigator to a full-time scout

news

NFL announces release date for 2022 regular-season schedule

The Browns will learn their 2022 regular-season schedule in three weeks

news

Denzel Ward sets stage to continue storied career in his home state

Few athletes have carved the career Ward has already built. Even less have been able to do it all in their home state.

news

5 takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's offseason program press conference

Stefanski spoke about getting to work with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper and what it means to have Denzel Ward locked into a long-term future

news

Social media reacts to Denzel Ward's contract extension

Teammates, analysts and fans react to Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward's extension to stay in Cleveland through 2027

news

Analysis: With Denzel Ward, Browns add to list of star players locked into long-term futures

Ward is the most recent addition to a list of star Browns players who have inked long-term extensions in Cleveland

news

By the Numbers: The stats that led to Denzel Ward's big extension

Ward signed a contract extension with the Browns after his first four abundantly productive years in Cleveland

Advertising