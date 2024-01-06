Transactions

Browns elevate K Riley Patterson from the practice squad

Browns also elevate S Vincent Gray from the practice squad

Jan 06, 2024 at 12:23 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 1.6.24

The Cleveland Browns have elevated S Vincent Gray and K Riley Patterson from the practice squad.

Gray (6-2, 192) is officially in his first NFL season out of Michigan. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Gray joined the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 7. Gray will wear No. 31.

Patterson (6-0, 195) is in his third NFL season out of Memphis. Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Patterson has appeared in 38 career games with the Lions (2021 and 2023), Jaguars (2022) and Browns (2023). He has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts and 91 of 95 PATs. This season, he appeared in 13 games with the Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts before joining the Browns, where he converted one field goal and four PATs with the last week. Patterson will wear No. 36.

Related Content

news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve 

Browns also sign DE Sam Kamara to the active roster
news

Browns sign G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad 

Saffold spent time this season on the Jets' practice squad
news

Browns sign DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad

Browns also released P Matt Haack and G Joey Fisher from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster

Driskel has spent a majority of the 2023 season on the Cardinals' practice squad 
news

Browns elevate P Matt Haack from the practice squad

Browns also elevate K Riley Patterson from the practice squad
news

Browns place QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve

Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster 
news

Browns sign K Riley Patterson to the practice squad

Patterson has appeared in 37 career games 
news

Browns elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad

Browns also elevate LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad
news

Browns sign DT Chris Williams to the practice squad

Williams spent most of the 2023 season on the Chiefs' practice squad
news

Browns elevate LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad

Browns also elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the active roster

Flacco first signed with the practice squad on Nov. 20 and has started two games for the Browns
