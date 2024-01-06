Browns elevate K Riley Patterson from the practice squad

Gray (6-2, 192) is officially in his first NFL season out of Michigan. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Gray joined the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 7. Gray will wear No. 31.

Patterson (6-0, 195) is in his third NFL season out of Memphis. Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Patterson has appeared in 38 career games with the Lions (2021 and 2023), Jaguars (2022) and Browns (2023). He has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts and 91 of 95 PATs. This season, he appeared in 13 games with the Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts before joining the Browns, where he converted one field goal and four PATs with the last week. Patterson will wear No. 36.