Browns elevate LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar (pronounced nuh-GAR) to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lee is 6-3, 230 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Lee has appeared in 50 career games and logged 53 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack, while adding 13 special teams stops. He appeared in eight games with the Browns in 2020. A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Lee will wear No. 52.

Naggar (5-11, 193) is an undrafted rookie that was originally by the New York Jets out of SMU. Naggar began his collegiate career at Texas (2016-19) before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season. The 2020 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year made 17 of his 21 field goals (81.0%) and 43 of 46 extra points (93.5) last season. Naggar is a native of Arlington, Texas and will wear No. 8.