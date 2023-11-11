Transactions

Browns elevate WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster

Browns also elevate CB A.J. Green III to the active roster

Nov 11, 2023 at 01:33 PM
The Cleveland Browns have elevated CB A.J. Green III and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

Green (6-2, 198) is in his third NFL season out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Green has appeared in 31 career games with two starts. He has recorded 26 career tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed. Green will wear No. 38.

Watkins (6-3, 210) is in his first NFL season out of UAB. Originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has spent the entire 2023 season on the Browns' practice squad. Watkins will wear No. 80.

