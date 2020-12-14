Browns elevate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have elevated WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad.
Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He has been a member of the team's practice squad since Week 1 and made his NFL debut last week. At Louisiana-Lafayette, Bradley saw action in 52 career games, catching 160 passes for 2,359 yards (fourth-most in Louisiana-Lafayette history) and 23 touchdowns (second in program annals). He also returned 24 kickoffs for 474 yards. A native of Ackerman, Miss., Bradley will wear No. 84.
New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.
