What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Dec 13, 2020 at 09:50 AM
As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Monday night with the Ravens, we're checking out what they're saying in Baltimore about the game.

We've got to be very cognizant of him and what he's able to do. You can't commit two people to one the whole game. The math doesn't work out. When guys are in one-on-one situations they just have to swell up and get it done. Ravens OC Greg Roman on Myles Garrett

I said after the season opener that that was a good football team and a lot of you guys just rolled your eyes as I recall. It was pretty easy to see where they were going and what they were building. They're a good football team, they were a good football team then. I think Coach (Kevin) Stefanski's done a great job. All their coaches have done a great job. They've been building this team for a long time. There's a lot of really high draft picks on that team to be honest with you. Just a ton of them. They've got a lot of good players. They play hard, competitive, tough. They've always been that way. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

Kevin Stefanski’s offense is just built for (Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb) and Baker Mayfield. It’s been a nice marriage, and you’ve seen it evolve throughout the season. I think [offensive line coach] Bill Callahan is one of the best offensive line coaches there is in the league, and their offensive line has done a nice job of understanding the schemes. They have every run there is in the NFL, and they execute it really well, especially with those ‘backs. Ravens DC Don Martindale

We were focused coming off [training] camp; going against each other so much throughout camp, knowing we’ve got a divisional game against a great team. The first game, it was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to go out here and just focus on our assignments. Everyone do their job.’ And that’s what we did. We drove the ball down the field, we scored points, and that’s what we’ve got to do this Monday – same thing. Just focus, everyone do their assignments, and I feel we’ll be good. That’s a great team we’re playing against. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

They’ve got two Pro Bowl running backs, they’ve got a great offensive line, and they play as a unit well. Right now, they’re doing everything right. They’re doing what they need to do to win. And from seeing them since we played them, until now, they’ve definitely come into their own. They’re a good team, they’ve always been a good team, and they’re showing it. Ravens DT Brandon Williams

We played them last year, they were tough for us. We played them two years ago, they were tough for us. We played them five years ago, they were tough for us. Ten years ago, they were tough for us. Yes, there are a lot of wins in there, but there are a lot of tough, hard-fought wins, too. So, I just have never gone that way, and I refuse to be drawn into that comparison-type of a deal, because I’ve never acknowledged it in the past. Harbaugh on the Browns

