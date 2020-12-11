News & Notes: Browns put 'big emphasis' on onside kick hands team

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer made one thing clear Friday: The Browns don't just show up on Sundays expecting to fall on every onside kick that comes their way.

Just like everything else that happens on the football field, assembling and working an onside kick recovery team, better known as a "hands team," takes time, practice and analysis. So far, the Browns have done their job, recovering every onside kick that's been attempted against them this season. It only takes one, though, to change the course of a game, and that's why it's a part of the game that gets addressed every week in practice.

"I tell our guys we spend more time than anybody," Priefer said. "I don't know if we do, I am sure a lot of coaches spend as much time as we do, but it is a big emphasis for us especially because of who we are and how we are built all the close games that we are in and how important that play is."

The Browns have had to recover onside kicks in three of their nine victories this season. They had to do it twice against the Titans, with LB Malcolm Smith securing the first and FB Andy Janovich corralling the second.

"Those are two tough kicks and (Titans K Stephen Gostkowski) is really good at that," Priefer said. "We knew it was coming. We had practiced it during the week and that is kind of his specialty, what he does best, and he executed two nice kicks and our guys did a good job recovering them."

Priefer said he and members of the hands team watch cut-ups of the upcoming kicker's previous onside kicks leading up to a game. Then, they drill it on the practice field until they have a firm grasp of what they can expect.