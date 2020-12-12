Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2, list TE Austin Hooper questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland will be without CB Denzel Ward for a 3rd straight week

Dec 12, 2020 at 02:44 PM
Andrew Gribble

The Browns will be without CB Denzel Ward for a third consecutive game when they host the Ravens for Monday Night Football.

Ward, who has been sidelined with a calf injury, and WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) were ruled out Saturday. Neither player practiced this week.

TE Austin Hooper, who didn't practice Friday or Saturday because of a neck injury, is considered questionable. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he's unsure about the nature of Hooper's injury or when it was triggered.

"It's not ideal but we've been here before," Stefanski said. "If we don't have Hoop, we've got guys that are ready to go, and if we do, we're full speed ahead."

Stefanski said G Wyatt Teller, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, continues to trend toward being activated in time for Monday's game. Teller did not practice this week.

Without Ward, the Browns have relied on veteran Kevin Johnson, who has shifted from the slot to the outside during Ward's absence. M.J. Stewart Jr. has seen his playing time increase in the slot over the past few weeks.

Stefanski said he's "definitely hopeful" Ward can be ready for the Browns' Week 15 game against the New York Giants.

"He's working hard, he's moving around, he's progressing about where you'd expect," Stefanski said. "It didn't happen this week but I'm definitely hopeful for next week."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on December 9, 2020
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 10, 2020
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 9, 2020
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 10, 2020
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on December 9, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 9, 2020
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 9, 2020
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on December 10, 2020
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on December 9, 2020
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on December 10, 2020
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 9, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 9, 2020
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on December 9, 2020
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on December 9, 2020
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on December 10, 2020
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on December 10, 2020
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 10, 2020
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on December 10, 2020
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 10, 2020
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 10, 2020
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on December 10, 2020
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on December 10, 2020
