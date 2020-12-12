Injury Report: Browns rule out 2, list TE Austin Hooper questionable vs. Ravens

The Browns will be without CB Denzel Ward for a third consecutive game when they host the Ravens for Monday Night Football.

Ward, who has been sidelined with a calf injury, and WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) were ruled out Saturday. Neither player practiced this week.

TE Austin Hooper, who didn't practice Friday or Saturday because of a neck injury, is considered questionable. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he's unsure about the nature of Hooper's injury or when it was triggered.