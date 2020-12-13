Browns activate G Wyatt Teller

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
Waived
RB Dontrell Hilliard
Teller was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 8.
