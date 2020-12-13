Transactions

Browns activate G Wyatt Teller

Cleveland makes roster moves before Monday Night Football vs. Ravens

Dec 13, 2020 at 11:52 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

G Wyatt Teller

Waived

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Teller was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 8.

