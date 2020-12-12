News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's chemistry and confidence with WRs continues to ascend 

Stefanski Comments on Anthony Hughes

Before coach Kevin Stefanski fielded questions in his Saturday press conference, he made a statement on the death of Anthony Hughes Jr., a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Cleveland on Wednesday after attending a meeting about a different teenager who had been fatally shot by an officer who polices public housing.

"He was a young man who lost his life Wednesday night in our city," Stefanski said. "I just want to extend my condolences to his friends and his family. I know he was active in the Boys and Girls Club. It was such a tragic, senseless thing that happened, and I encourage everybody to read this young man's story and find a way to make sure this won't happen again."

Goodson's Greatness

When B.J. Goodson signed with the Browns in the offseason, he immediately expressed how much he wanted to become a leader for a linebacker room full of young talent.

Goodson has embraced that role to the fullest. Players have commended him all season for his ability to call out plays, align the defense and make big plays when the ball is snapped. He leads the Browns with 81 tackles and has posted two interceptions in a season for the second time in his career. He six passes defensed are also a career-high.

Linebackers coach Jason Tarver has appreciated Goodson's leadership and ability to stay even-keeled no matter the situation. He noted how Goodson was able to sniff out a pass play to an offensive lineman who was eligible as a receiver last week in Tennessee, and he also commended Goodson for making a few difficult tackles on running back Derrick Henry, who was limited to just 60 yards.