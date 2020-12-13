Burning Questions

Presented by

7 questions for Myles Garrett, who checked off a big accomplishment from his list of goals

Cleveland's 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is tied for 3rd in the NFL with 10.5 sacks

Dec 13, 2020 at 01:46 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

It's been one of the biggest weeks in one of the biggest years of Myles Garrett's career.

Fresh off an impressive return to the field against the Titans, Garrett was named the Browns' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, one of the NFL's top honors that recognizes a player for both his on- and off-field accomplishments. He'll be in the running for the league-wide honor, which will be handed out before the Super Bowl.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Garrett to discuss the award and much more.

CB.com: What did the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination mean to you?

Garrett: First, I'll say I'm blessed to be named the Walter Payton Man of the Year from my team. There's a lot of candidates we have that could have been nominated and well-deserving. I was fortunate to the one representing my team. It definitely came as a surprise because of so many people we have on our team that have been so beneficial to neighborhoods here or back in their home towns. I'm just a product of them. We have a great atmosphere around here. We celebrate giving and we try to promote that around the facility. It's nice to be recognized for what we're doing.

CB.com: Where does this rank for you in terms of your goals and accomplishments?

Garrett: Right up there. It's honestly a little bit higher than Defensive Player of the Year — winning the league-wide award. It's a matter of giving back. It's OK if I win or lose, just knowing I'm doing what I'm supposed to and doing what I was raised to. I'm doing my best for others and showing I care. I want to see them prosper like I would my own family and own kids, too. That means more to me than any award. I don't need the recognition. I don't need the popularity that comes with it. I'm happy with the good that comes out of it and the money for the charities.

CB.com: What's it been like to get back on the field after missing two games?

Garrett: First, I felt like the Energizer Bunny. I was on the couch all week. I'm hopping around, I'm excited to go. We're going through walk-through and I'm sprinting through. Then those COVID lungs hit and you realize after a little bit you feel like you've gone through three rounds of boxing training and I say, "Coach, I need a breather, a sub or two." It's been a slow recovery trying to get my conditioning back but it's been fun. It's been fun being around my guys. They're not happy to see the max protection come back with me but they're glad to have me back.

Related Links

CB.com: How humbling of an experience was this?

Garrett: It definitely wasn't expected. I've heard of some athletes being really affected by COVID and having a lot of symptoms. I feel like I was taking care of my business, not having a lot of people around me at a given time and staying safe. I didn't think it would affect me too adversely. Obviously it was kicking my butt for three to four days. It hit a peak and descended for a week. Then I was sitting on the couch and I felt fine. If this were any other virus or illness, I feel like I would have been able to play through it or work through it. But the nature of this thing, I had to fight it and be ready to go back on the field when the time was there.

CB.com: How encouraged were you by how the defensive line stepped up without you?

Garrett: We've got some ballers on not only the defensive line, but the entire defense. We've got guys that are ready to make plays at any time. I'm not alone out there. Being out there and having guys you can count on and depend on and call friends, you want that. You want that camaraderie. You can just do your job and you have 10 other guys who can do theirs.

CB.com: What is it about the Ravens that makes generating a pass rush so tough?

Garrett: It's (Lamar Jackson). You just have to be able to keep (Jackson) in the pocket. It's not like he's a bad thrower. He can put it on the money, but it's better than have him outside of the pocket, running around and being able to make plays with his feet or flying down the field. The longer we allow him to break us out of the pocket and guys are able to get free, that's when you lose guys and you give up some really big plays. We're just trying to keep him in the pocket and apply pressure there and corral him.

CB.com: You've got back-to-back primetime games and a lot of playoff implications on the line. How much fun is this stretch going to be?

Garrett: It's what I imagined when I first got to the league, so this is exactly where we want to be.

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on December 9, 2020
1 / 22

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 10, 2020
2 / 22

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 9, 2020
3 / 22

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 10, 2020
4 / 22

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on December 9, 2020
5 / 22

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 9, 2020
6 / 22

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 9, 2020
7 / 22

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on December 10, 2020
8 / 22

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on December 9, 2020
9 / 22

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on December 10, 2020
10 / 22

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 9, 2020
11 / 22

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 9, 2020
12 / 22

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on December 9, 2020
13 / 22

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on December 9, 2020
14 / 22

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on December 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on December 10, 2020
15 / 22

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on December 10, 2020
16 / 22

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 10, 2020
17 / 22

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on December 10, 2020
18 / 22

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 10, 2020
19 / 22

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 10, 2020
20 / 22

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on December 10, 2020
21 / 22

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on December 10, 2020
22 / 22

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on December 10, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

10 questions with Jack Conklin, who loves that his 1st game against his old team is a big one 

Browns RT spent his 1st 4 NFL seasons with the Titans
news

8 questions with Olivier Vernon, who is looking to build off his best game of 2020

Veteran pass rusher recorded 3 sacks to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week
news

11 questions with Jarvis Landry, who is leading by example on and off the field

The veteran WR is hoping for some slightly better weather conditions Sunday vs. Philadelphia
news

6 questions for Wyatt Teller, who is ready to pick up where he left off

Cleveland's powerful right guard is poised to return after missing the past 3 games
news

11 questions for Jedrick Wills Jr., who is relying on sound fundamentals to find success as a rookie 

The 1st-round pick has been rock solid on the Browns offensive line
news

15 questions for Denzel Ward, who sees a refocused team ready to bounce back vs. Bengals

The third-year CB has been a leader for Cleveland's defense
news

13 questions with Myles Garrett, who still loves being an underdog even as Browns keep winning

The Pro Bowl pass rusher has 6 sacks already this season
news

7 questions with Odell Beckham Jr., who is flying high after a massive Week 4 performance

Cleveland's big-play receiver is hoping to do more damage this week after he scored 3 touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys
news

13 questions with Nick Chubb, who is piling up the TDs and yards as leader of Browns' ground attack

Cleveland's Pro Bowl RB is 4th in the NFL with 292 rushing yards
news

13 questions with Kareem Hunt, who is having a blast carrying the ball alongside Nick Chubb

The talented, Pro Bowl RB has 2 TDs and 182 yards of offense this season
news

10 questions with JC Tretter, who's led the NFLPA during 'unprecedented times'

The veteran C was named the NFLPA's new president in March

Advertising