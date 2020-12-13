7 questions for Myles Garrett, who checked off a big accomplishment from his list of goals

It's been one of the biggest weeks in one of the biggest years of Myles Garrett's career.

Fresh off an impressive return to the field against the Titans, Garrett was named the Browns' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, one of the NFL's top honors that recognizes a player for both his on- and off-field accomplishments. He'll be in the running for the league-wide honor, which will be handed out before the Super Bowl.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Garrett to discuss the award and much more.

CB.com: What did the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination mean to you?

Garrett: First, I'll say I'm blessed to be named the Walter Payton Man of the Year from my team. There's a lot of candidates we have that could have been nominated and well-deserving. I was fortunate to the one representing my team. It definitely came as a surprise because of so many people we have on our team that have been so beneficial to neighborhoods here or back in their home towns. I'm just a product of them. We have a great atmosphere around here. We celebrate giving and we try to promote that around the facility. It's nice to be recognized for what we're doing.

CB.com: Where does this rank for you in terms of your goals and accomplishments?

Garrett: Right up there. It's honestly a little bit higher than Defensive Player of the Year — winning the league-wide award. It's a matter of giving back. It's OK if I win or lose, just knowing I'm doing what I'm supposed to and doing what I was raised to. I'm doing my best for others and showing I care. I want to see them prosper like I would my own family and own kids, too. That means more to me than any award. I don't need the recognition. I don't need the popularity that comes with it. I'm happy with the good that comes out of it and the money for the charities.

CB.com: What's it been like to get back on the field after missing two games?