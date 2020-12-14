The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Baltimore Ravens

You wanted a statement win? You got it!

The Browns traveled to Nashville to take on the then-8-3 Tennessee Titans and put together arguably the greatest half of football in Cleveland Browns history. They dominated a quality opponent on both sides of the ball and raced out to a 38-7 lead that would guarantee an important victory that left the team at 9-3 through the first three quarters of the season. As is the case often in the NFL, you must quickly turn the page and get back to work.

It is Monday Night Football in Cleveland with the surging Browns taking on the 7-5 Baltimore Ravens, who handed the Browns the worst loss of their season back in Week 1.

The Ravens have lost four of their last six games. This is as big of a game for the Ravens as it is the Browns with a ton at stake in the ultra-competitive AFC playoff picture. These teams have split the head-to-head series in each of the last two seasons, and the Browns want to make sure that happens for the third straight year. Lamar Jackson's numbers are down from his 2019 MVP season but he is still among the most dangerous weapons in the entire league, and his prowess running the football is the main reason why the Ravens once again boast the league's top rushing attack.

Slowing down the Ravens on the ground will be important on Monday, but it is not the only key to focus on as we dive into this week's Winning Mix.

1. Get out to a fast start and run our offense for 4 quarters

I've bumped this one up to No. 1 for this week because the Ravens, more than any other team, need to play with the lead to be effective. The best way to ensure they don't have the lead is to take it yourself, something the Browns have exceled at this year.

So far in 2020, the Browns are undefeated when leading after the first quarter, leading at halftime or leading after three quarters. In eight of the team's nine wins, the Browns were up at the half and handled their business to earn the win.

The Browns want to be able to run their offense and utilize an effective ground game combined with play-action passing to put points on the scoreboard. They do not want to have to go to more of a drop-back oriented passing attack and chase points against the extremely talented front of the Ravens. They want to keep the Ravens defense off balance, and that will come with a quick start and the threat of run or play-action pass on every down.