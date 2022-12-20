Browns enjoy making contributions to Northeast Ohio community through '10 Days of Giving'

The Browns last week completed their 10th and final day of their annual "10 Days of Giving" celebration, which strives to lift the spirits of those in need throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season with Browns players, coaches and staff participating in special community events.

Here's what the Browns did to make the holidays even more special for deserving organizations and individuals across the region.

Day 1 (Tues., Dec. 6)

Day 2 (Wed., Dec. 7)

The Browns hosted their fourth event of the year with JumpStart to help provide resources and opportunities for local small business owners during a "Small Business Impact Program Showcase" at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Day 3 (Thurs., Dec. 8)

The Browns surprised recipients of their annual Marion Motley Scholarship and, in partnership with College Now Greater Cleveland, awarded two highly motivated students with $10,000 ($2,500 each year) for their college education. The scholarship has provided more than $320,000 to 32 students from the region since its inception.

Day 4 (Fri., Dec. 9)

The Browns Foundation matched the Miracle Maker donations of up to $25,000 to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital during the Rainbow Radiothon, which is aired on Star 102.1 FM from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Donations provided support for programs and services not funded by insurance, as well as innovative treatments and cutting-edge research to help the kids at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Day 5 (Sat., Dec. 10)

Day 6 (Sun., Dec. 11)

The Browns recognized 10 high school coaches from Northeast Ohio who are candidates to win the Browns' High School Coach of the Year award after exemplifying top-tier leadership during the 2022 high school football season.

Day 7 (Mon., Dec. 12)

Joel Bitonio hosted a "Shop with a Pro" event at Meijer in Avon and gave 50 kids from City of Cleveland Recreation Centers a shopping spree they'll never forget.

Day 8 (Tues., Dec. 13)

Providence House, Ohio's first crisis nursery, held its 27th Annual Deck the House at FirstEnergy Stadium. During the fundraising event, the Browns and Providence House recognized Jack Conklin as the team's 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Day 9 (Wed., Dec. 14)

The Browns announced their Inspire Change: Changemakers Award recipients and surprised them with Super Bowl tickets at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. They also added Jim Brown's name to the award and honored the recipients during their Week 15 game against the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Day 10 (Thurs., Dec. 15)