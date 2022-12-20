Community

Browns enjoy making contributions to Northeast Ohio community through '10 Days of Giving'

The Browns reached the end of “10 Days of Giving,” which strives to lift spirits of those in need throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season

Dec 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns last week completed their 10th and final day of their annual "10 Days of Giving" celebration, which strives to lift the spirits of those in need throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season with Browns players, coaches and staff participating in special community events.

Here's what the Browns did to make the holidays even more special for deserving organizations and individuals across the region.

Day 1 (Tues., Dec. 6)

Day 2 (Wed., Dec. 7)

Day 3 (Thurs., Dec. 8)

Day 4 (Fri., Dec. 9)

  • The Browns Foundation matched the Miracle Maker donations of up to $25,000 to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital during the Rainbow Radiothon, which is aired on Star 102.1 FM from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Donations provided support for programs and services not funded by insurance, as well as innovative treatments and cutting-edge research to help the kids at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Day 5 (Sat., Dec. 10)

Day 6 (Sun., Dec. 11)

  • The Browns recognized 10 high school coaches from Northeast Ohio who are candidates to win the Browns' High School Coach of the Year award after exemplifying top-tier leadership during the 2022 high school football season.

Day 7 (Mon., Dec. 12)

Day 8 (Tues., Dec. 13)

Day 9 (Wed., Dec. 14)

Day 10 (Thurs., Dec. 15)

• The Browns announced the recipients of the 2022 First and Ten Grants program, presented by Bridgestone, and contributed a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio.

