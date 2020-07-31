Browns HELMETS program issues more than 350 Xenith helmets to Northeast Ohio youth and high school football programs

Since 2017, HELMETS has issued nearly 2,200 helmets to eligible youth and high school football programs. During the past six years, the Browns have provided multiple local teams with more than $500,000 in donations for this new equipment through HELMETS and direct contributions from the team, as part of its dedication to assisting the development, safety and growth of the game in the state.

HELMETS aims to advance player safety by awarding Ohio football programs with $25,000 in new five-star Xenith helmets, as recognized by Virginia Tech's helmet ratings. To help further promote health and safety, each program must enroll in USA Football's medically endorsed Youth Football Certification course to be eligible. The certification clinics educate coaches about concussion recognition and response protocols, proper equipment fitting, shoulder tackling, heads up blocking, heat emergency preparedness and hydration and sudden cardiac arrest.

Teams or leagues receiving donations through HELMETS are selected randomly. For more information or to register a local program, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/youth-football/high-school-programs.

As part of their health and safety efforts, University Hospitals has also worked with the Browns to cover costs for more than 1,500 high school football coaches to become USA Football certified each year since 2016.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!" Network. The "Get 2 School" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local schools and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. To learn more, visit Get2School.org.

Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.