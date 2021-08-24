Community

Browns host 6 Veterans from the U.S Army 82nd Airborne Division through HONOR ROW

Aug 24, 2021 at 09:02 AM
On Sunday, August 22nd, the Browns were proud to host 6 Veterans from the U.S Army 82nd Airborne Division through our HONOR ROW program.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

Sunday, we were proud to honor Sergeant Sean Jennings, Sergeant First Class Gary Rezabek, Specialist James Quisernberry, Corporal Don Marshall, Sergeant John Buckon, and Tom Ryan. The Browns thank them for their dedication to serving our country!

Be sure to look out for our next HONOR ROW feature following our home opener on September 19th against the Houston Texans.

