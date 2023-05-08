Browns Mailbag: Could Browns look to add even more veterans to the roster?

Things are picking up again in Berea.
By the end of this week, the Browns will have completed their rookie minicamp and will be one week closer to their first day of organized team activities, which began May 23. Players were back outside on the practice fields for the first time this offseason last week, and in exactly one month, they'll be wrapping up mandatory minicamp.
We're digging into the mailbag to see what you want to know as we continue to move through the offseason:
Would it be reasonable to think that the Browns could continue to add depth and competition in the form of more veteran players now that the draft has concluded? - Nick D., Glendale, AZ
As Andrew Berry constantly alludes to, the search for more talent never stops, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns still make additions to the roster this late in the offseason.
In fact, Berry said during an interview on ESPN 850 last week that the Browns are very much keeping doors open to more moves.
"You're still trying to put some of the finishing touches on your roster," Berry said. "There may be some other things that we're looking to do on the veteran market or trade market over the next several weeks."
The move to sign 11-year veteran S Rodney McLeod last week was a perfect example. McLeod, who had a career-best season with 96 tackles last year with the Colts, was one of the top safeties available on the market. It made perfect sense for the Browns to sign McLeod for safety depth after they didn't draft a player at that position, and it helps that McLeod has five seasons of experience playing for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz from their days in Philadelphia.
More moves could always be on the way. The Browns could still try to add more competition at running back or linebacker, two positions they also opted not to choose from in the draft, or any other position if they see a good fit.
I still can't believe that people are questioning whether we should have kept our second-round pick for Elijah Moore and the seventy-fourth pick, Cedric Tillman. To me this is as equivalent to getting a first-round pick. Your thoughts? - Mark F., Ashtabula, OH
I think the Browns received excellent value with those moves. The top priority for them was always going to be about giving QB Deshaun Watson whatever help he needed to produce like one of the league's best quarterbacks again, and using draft picks to add a true speedster in Moore and a tall, physical receiver in Tillman likely got them closer to that.
Those breeds of players weren't available for Watson in his six games last year — especially the speed threat. The front office needed to acquire a player like Moore for the passing game to become more diverse and even more capable of big plays, and there was no promise that the Browns would've found that type of fast player who could immediately help the offense with their second-round pick. So they traded it to the Jets for a speed threat who already had been in the league for two seasons.
There's no doubt the receiver room looks better with Moore and Tillman in it, and if they help Watson play like a top-tier passer this season, no one will be questioning the ways in which they found them.
Do the Browns still have plans to add a Defensive Pass Game Coordinator or a Defensive Run Game Coordinator? -- or -- Will those positions be absorbed by existing coaches because the positions/roles are no longer listed on the defensive coaching staff, and we passed on hiring a position coach for these earlier in the off-season? Thanks! - Chaplain H., Akron, OH
The coaching staff for next season is finalized, so don't expect any more coaching additions to be made.
As a refresher on the coaching changes to the defense, Brandon Lynch moved from assistant defensive backs coach to cornerbacks coach, Ben Bloom moved from run game coordinator to defensive line coach and Ephraim Banda, who had coached at the college level since 2011, was hired as a safeties coach. That crew, of course, is led by Schwartz, the new defensive coordinator.