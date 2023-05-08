Browns Mailbag: Could Browns look to add even more veterans to the roster?

Would it be reasonable to think that the Browns could continue to add depth and competition in the form of more veteran players now that the draft has concluded? - Nick D., Glendale, AZ

As Andrew Berry constantly alludes to, the search for more talent never stops, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns still make additions to the roster this late in the offseason.

In fact, Berry said during an interview on ESPN 850 last week that the Browns are very much keeping doors open to more moves.

"You're still trying to put some of the finishing touches on your roster," Berry said. "There may be some other things that we're looking to do on the veteran market or trade market over the next several weeks."

The move to sign 11-year veteran S Rodney McLeod last week was a perfect example. McLeod, who had a career-best season with 96 tackles last year with the Colts, was one of the top safeties available on the market. It made perfect sense for the Browns to sign McLeod for safety depth after they didn't draft a player at that position, and it helps that McLeod has five seasons of experience playing for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz from their days in Philadelphia.