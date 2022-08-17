Browns Mailbag: Who's next up at returner?

The two most important practices of training camp are up next.

They're the final two days of camp, and they'll be performed against the Eagles, who will be in town Thursday and Friday for two joint practices before the second preseason game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The practices will give both sides an opportunity to evaluate players in a controlled practice setting, which is why it's an important stretch for any players looking to boost their roster stock before the initial 53-man roster is due Aug. 31.

With the players taking Wednesday off, it's a good time to dig into the Mailbag. We've got four questions on tap, and we plan on knocking out more questions in future Mailbags before the preseason is over with — so keep asking away.

With Grant out for the season other than Felton who in addition possibly could be special on special teams? Also any experience from the current roster or could a pickup or trade be in the realm of possibility? Thanks - Don I., Grove City, Ohio

With the injury of Jakeem Grant, who will be in replacement of him? - Aidan R., North Olmsted, Ohio

Quite a few questions about the state of the returner positions this week, and understandably so — it's one of the biggest question marks on the roster now that Grant, a Pro Bowl returner in 2021 who signed with the Browns this offseason, is on injured reserve and out for the year.

Demetric Felton Jr. is listed as the top kick and punt returner on the unofficial depth chart. It's not surprising to see Felton in that role after he was the main punt returner for the Browns last season with 32 returns for 227 yards (7.1 yards per return). As a kick returner, Felton totaled nine returns for 172 yards (19.1 yards per return).

Anthony Schwartz led the Browns with 15 kick returns last year and averaged 21.5 yards per return.

In the practices after Grant's injury, we've seen Felton, Peoples-Jones, S Ronnie Harrison Jr. and WR Ja'Marcus Bradley all take turns at returner. Bradley, a third-year veteran WR, handled punt and kick returns in the Jaguars preseason game, returning two punts for four yards and two kicks for 31 yards.

Harrison is a fifth-year veteran with no return experience at the NFL level. He did return one punt for eight yards his freshman year at Alabama.

The Browns on Tuesday also signed WR Easop Winston, who played three games with the Saints last season and averaged 11.9 yards in 10 punt returns.