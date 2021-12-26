Transactions

Browns place T Alex Taylor on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns have placed Taylor, a one-year veteran, on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
T Alex Taylor

