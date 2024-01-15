Browns reflect on the "specialness" of the 2023 season

The 45-14 loss to the Texans in the first round of the playoffs was a jolt back to reality. They watched the "specialness" of the 2023 season dissipate.

"You take it for granted because you're in the process of it," Walker said. "You're winning games, you're in the playoffs, the city and everyone's behind you and got your back and everything. And then you lose the game. But that doesn't change what happened this season and how special it was. But the light got dimmed earlier than everybody wanted it to."

Even with the disappointing ending to the season, players throughout the locker room and Stefanski noted that the distinctiveness of the 2023 season and the special moments throughout that encompassed just who the Browns were as a team. They embodied the next man up mentality as backups and young players on all three sides of the ball filled in for injured players. They stuck to the belief of going 1-0 each week, focused on what was right in front of them. They celebrated their defensive successes on the field and picked one another up on the field.

All that stemmed from the culture they built as a team. It created a bond that held them together through the countless injuries that could have broken them as a team.

Walker said that some of the most special moments of the season came with Flacco – who was first signed to the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 20 following QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder surgery. He started two games for the Browns in Week 13 and 14 and was signed to the active roster on Dec. 14.

Yet, it wasn't just for what Flacco was able to do on the field at the helm of the Browns offense. Flacco led the Browns to four straight wins in his five starts during the regular season, and he threw for over 300 yards in four consecutive games.

"But for the person that he was off the field," Walker said. "Coming in and – I can tell this story now that the season's over – but we had an outing, a team outing in LA, and he showed up. And I think that was a huge point in our season, where guys saw him. And most quarterbacks at that age and what he's done in his career, he could have easily been like, 'Man, I'm tired, I'm going in and whatever.' But it's 1:30-2 o'clock and he's hanging out with the guys, and I think that was really special."

On Sunday, players wrapped up with meetings with Stefanski and cleaned out their lockers. They said their goodbyes to one another and made plans for the offseason. And while the sense of disappointment from the loss to the Texans 24 hours earlier still lingered, there is a belief that there is more to be done next season.

Many NFL locker rooms see turnover in the offseason, and each year can look slightly different than the previous one. However, Stefanski believes that their culture will last. The special nature of the 2023 season – from the work going back to April with offseason programs, through training camp at The Greenbrier, and all that they endured as a team during the regular season – resonated with the group and created a lasting impact.