Browns set to modernize team training facility at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Dangerfield and Hickman both highlighted that the top priority based off player feedback was to upgrade the locker room. Dangerfield also added that the locker room was an area they could make an impact immediately as the first phase of the project.

After the initial feedback and early designs, a second survey centered more specifically around the locker room and player lounge, focused on what players wanted in those specific spaces and how they would utilize the spaces. Hickman explained they also conducted a recent test of lockers, where both a lineman and a skills player used the locker for a handful of days and provided feedback on the functionality of the locker.

"The players have been really wonderful in giving us feedback, being candid and ultimately, we want that to be a space that they love, they're comfortable in and we can maximize their performance," Hickman said.

As the locker room acts as the heart of the team, the Browns are dedicating space to foster a place to prepare, recover and connect as a team. The player locker room will grow from about 2,980 square feet to 4,800 square feet. Each player will have twice the space currently available at their individual locker, with the locker footprint increasing to 40 square feet.

The new player lounge will be about 2,205 square feet, providing a place for players to relax and spend time outside of the locker room. The suite adds a sauna and steam rooms, 18 showers, nutrition stations, a weigh-in area and a barber space, while the new Fit Lab gives the equipment staff a dedicated space to fit and showcase helmets, pads and cleats.

"I think it's really important for a variety of reasons, but the main themes that the players shared were an area to wind down and relax in a casual setting, where if they wanted to lay on a chair and wear the Normatec boots, they could do that there," Hickman said. "So, a space where they can recover and relax, but also maybe a space where they can play. Obviously, the famous ping pong table has been in a variety of locations over the years. So, can we find a way to have it in there?"

The second phase concentrates on additional player space areas, with both the team auditorium and position rooms to have upgraded spaces and technology. The team auditorium will feature larger seats that will increase in size from 20 to 30 inches, as well an increased number of seats from 119 to around 140 seats. The overall space of the team auditorium will be 3,430 square feet.

The position meeting rooms will also double in size, in order to increase the square foot per chair to 15 square feet per person, with a demonstration space to walk through technique in the room. The position rooms will also open directly into the fieldhouse, giving coaches access to take their learning from the classroom to the field.