Deshaun Watson set to start Week 10 against the Texans

QB Deshaun Watson is set to start Week 10 against the Texans.

Watson was inactive for Week 9 against the Saints after entering the concussion protocol on Nov. 4 and clearing the protocol on Nov. 7. Watson sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter of Week 8 against the Steelers, was cleared to return to the game and again cleared Monday morning following another evaluation. He then was placed in the protocol after experiencing concussion symptoms the night of Nov. 2 that he reported to the medical staff on Nov. 3.

Watson did not participate in practice on Nov. 4 or Nov. 5 but returned in a limited capacity to practice on Nov. 6. Head coach Todd Monken said Watson was able to participate in individual reps on Friday, but was not able to take team reps.

While Watson did not play in Week 9, Shedeur Sanders filled in and started at quarterback. Sanders completed 19 of 31 passing attempts for 297 passing yards and two touchdowns in the 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints. He connected with WR KC Concepcion Jr. on a 64-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and TE Harold Fannin Jr. on a 39-yard touchdown pass in overtime.

"I am really proud of him," Monken said of Sanders following the game on Nov. 8. "I am really proud of him and how hard he has worked since I've been here. He wasn't perfect. I wasn't perfect. For a guy that really hasn't taken snaps with the ones in 10 weeks. We announced it (the starting quarterback) with two weeks left and we are eight weeks into the season, so you're basically two and a half months. You're basically running cards. So, to come in there and continue to battle, I am really, really proud of him."

The Browns return to Huntington Bank Field to host the Texans in Week 10 after a three-game road stretch. Heading into Week 9, Watson helped lead the Browns to a 5-3 record, including five games with fourth-quarter go-ahead drives. He has completed 163 of 249 passing attempts for 1,806 passing yards and seven touchdowns in eight games played, as well as rushed for 217 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries. Watson has thrown three interceptions this season and taken 33 sacks.