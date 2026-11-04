 Skip to main content
Advertising

Latest News

Deshaun Watson placed in concussion protocol

Nov 04, 2026 at 09:31 AM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
110426_deshaun

Statement from the Cleveland Browns:

"During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Deshaun Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit. The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a gameday concussion evaluation. Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns' next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team's medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared. On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol."

Related Content

news

John Wooten advances in Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process

Wooten is one of five nominees for the Contributor category

news

KC Concepcion Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 7

Concepcion recorded career highs with eight receptions for 129 receiving yards

news

Andrew Berry inducted into Harvard Varsity Club Hall of Fame

Berry is among the 12-member class of 2026 who will join over 600 athletes in the Harvard Varsity Club Hall of Fame

news

Browns recognize two high school student athletes for 2026 NFL Latino Youth Honors

Yaleiska Diaz and Breylen Garza were nominated for their athletic and academic excellence

news

Browns set to modernize team training facility at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Project is set to take place in two phases, with the first focused on the player locker room

news

Dylan Sampson eligible to return to practice

Sampson was initially placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15 with a knee injury

news

Mason Graham sustained MCL sprain and ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Steelers

Graham's return will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis

news

Cheap Trick set to perform at halftime of Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football

Show will take place on the new entertainment stage in section 125

news

Participate in the fan-powered light show ahead of Browns vs. Steelers

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 7:45 p.m. to participate in the light show

news

Shedeur Sanders selected as Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP

Sanders donated 500 backpacks to two schools in the East Cleveland School District on Sept. 22

news

Where Nick Chubb ranks in Browns' history

Chubb cemented his name as a part of the Browns' record books

Advertising