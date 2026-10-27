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KC Concepcion Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 7

Concepcion recorded career highs with eight receptions for 129 receiving yards

Oct 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As WR KC Concepcion Jr. caught a short pass over the middle of the field from QB Deshaun Watson in the second quarter against the Titans, he turned and ran upfield for a gain of 32 yards on the pass completion and a first down.

The pass completion marked his longest reception of the day and assisted the Browns as they marched down the field to end the drive with their second touchdown of the game. Concepcion made keys plays over the course of the game that helped the Browns beat the Titans 27-24 in Week 7.

After a breakout game in Week 7, Concepcion was officially nominated for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 7. He is one of four nominees, which also includes Jets WR Omar Cooper, Dolphins WR Caleb Douglas and Falcons LB Kendal Daniels.

Concepcion set career highs with eight receptions and 129 receiving yards and added 23 rushing yards on three carries. His 129 receiving yards were the eighth-most by a Browns rookie in a game, and he is the first Browns rookie wide receiver to record a 100-yard receiving game since 2016.

"I enter every week expecting to have a game like this. This week was my breakout game. I just can't wait to keep stacking weeks," Concepcion said following the Browns' Week 7 win over the Titans. "I've been this way all my life. I play this game with so much heart, so much effort. I'm finally glad that Browns fans and the Browns community was finally able to see what I can bring to this team."

According to Pro Football Focus heading into Monday Night Football, Concepcion also recorded the most yards after contact in Week 7 with 46 yards. He also has the third most receiving yards among rookies this season with 315 total receiving yards.

"He's a real dude, man," head coach Todd Monken said. "He's a real dude. I mean, coming out in the draft, everybody said that about him. When you visit with him and you're around him, like he's diligent, he's humble, he's competitive. He's got unbelievable fight. What I'm really impressed with is all the spinning and the twisting and the shirt pulling, he protects the football, but it's just like he covers it up, and that's not easy for a guy that when they expose the ball like that."

Fans can vote for one of the four players on Instagram or X (@NFL) through Thursday at 11 a.m. ET to determine who will bring home the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 7. The Pepsi Rookie of the Week will be announced Thursday on Instagram and X.

After the regular season, four players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on Instagram or X throughout the month of January.

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