Harold Fannin Jr. named Good Morning Football's Week 9 Angry Runs winner

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Kyle Brandt named TE Harold Fannin Jr. as the Week 9 Angry Runs winner on Good Morning Football for his 39-yard touchdown in overtime against the Saints.
"You know it, you saw it, you all tweeted me – Harold Fannin Jr.," Brandt said on the segment Tuesday morning. "This is absolutely stupendous. Nope. Give me some more. Nope. Absolutely not. Harold Fannin Jr., born and raised in Canton, Ohio, and looks like he's running right back there. You know who else was born and raised in Canton, Ohio? Marilyn Manson. And here is Harold Fannin, let's say removing the ribs of the Saints' tacklers. That's a professional looking up at the roof of the Superdome as this dude just absolutely crushes him, and the Saints' sideline is like 'how are we supposed to tackle that guy?' You're not. You're absolutely not. He's running through Saints more than 1997 Val Kilmer."
With 1:11 left in overtime and the Browns trailing 23-16, Fannin evaded a block to find open space to catch a short pass from QB Shedeur Sanders and took off running. He stiff-armed a Saints defender, continued to run, stiff-armed a second defender and ran into the end zone for the touchdown. He gained 39 total yards – including two yards on the pass completion and 37 yards after the catch. Fannin finished the game with two receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.
In his second season, Fannin leads the Browns with 275 receiving yards after the catch, as well as four receiving touchdowns. He has recorded 37 receptions for 453 yards through nine games.
"Harold bleeping Fannin Jr., a Cleveland Brown, is going to get the scepter," Brandt said to end the segment. "This was not even that difficult of a decision. […] This scepter is going to Cleveland, Ohio."