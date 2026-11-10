Harold Fannin Jr. named Good Morning Football's Week 9 Angry Runs winner

"You know it, you saw it, you all tweeted me – Harold Fannin Jr.," Brandt said on the segment Tuesday morning. "This is absolutely stupendous. Nope. Give me some more. Nope. Absolutely not. Harold Fannin Jr., born and raised in Canton, Ohio, and looks like he's running right back there. You know who else was born and raised in Canton, Ohio? Marilyn Manson. And here is Harold Fannin, let's say removing the ribs of the Saints' tacklers. That's a professional looking up at the roof of the Superdome as this dude just absolutely crushes him, and the Saints' sideline is like 'how are we supposed to tackle that guy?' You're not. You're absolutely not. He's running through Saints more than 1997 Val Kilmer."