The Browns announced RB Raheim Sanders has been designated for return and is eligible to return to practice. Sanders was originally placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13 with a hip injury after he sustained the hip injury in Week 5 against the Jets.

Sanders appeared in the first five games of the 2026 season and rushed for 43 yards while adding 11 receptions for 74 yards. Sanders is in his second season with the Browns and has appeared in nine career games with one start. He has recorded 135 career rushing yards and one touchdown on 36 carries, while adding 14 receptions for 95 yards.