The Browns will host their second primetime game of the season in Week 12, as the NFL announced on Tuesday various changes to the Week 12 schedule.

The Browns have been flexed into Sunday Night Football as they host the Raiders on the national stage. Cleveland was originally slated to face Las Vegas at 1 p.m. ET, but with the Browns sitting at 6-4 on the season following Week 10, they have been moved into primetime. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on NBC.

The Browns hold a 4-0 record at home this season for the first time since 1963. Each win has come on the back of a late fourth-quarter, game-winning drive, with the latest in Week 10 as the Browns beat the Texans 27-24 on a go-ahead touchdown with 53 seconds remaining in the game.

Heading into Week 11, the Raiders are third in the AFC West with a 4-6 record. QB Fernando Mendoza earned his first start in Week 10, in which the Raiders lost to the Seahawks 21-13. Las Vegas will face the Broncos in Denver in Week 11 before traveling to Huntington Bank Field to face the Browns in Week 12.