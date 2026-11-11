Haslam Sports Group continues its investment in Northeast Ohio and Columbus

In four cities across the state of Ohio, the Haslam Sports Group is investing more than $4 billion to support not only the teams, but also the local communities.
Each project in Berea, Brook Park, Cleveland and Columbus answers the call to HSG's mission of "win, fan, community" by providing world-class facilities so athletes can reach their full potential, venues and developments to create memorable fan experiences, and investments that support thriving communities.
"Win, Fan, Community has long been how the Haslam family decides where every dollar goes", said HSG President, Dave Jenkins. "Our fans deserve venues built around them, our communities deserve investments that help them thrive and the athletes that make up our teams deserve world class training facilities. In Columbus, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field and Astor Park showed what a stadium can do for a neighborhood. The new Huntington Bank Field and development in Brook Park alone will create more than 5,000 construction jobs, an estimated $3.3 billion in local fiscal impact over 30 years, and real opportunity for local businesses and the families who call this region home. HSG and the Haslam family are investing more than $4 billion across Ohio because we believe in Ohio."
In Brook Park, the new Huntington Bank Field will be a world-class venue built to host events 365 days a year, just minutes from downtown Cleveland and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. With a flexible seating bowl that scales for events of every size – including a super theater for concerts – the new Huntington Bank Field can host concerts, major tours and other events in every season.
Ohio's first enclosed stadium is set to open in 2029 and brings a $2.6 billion total investment to Brook Park. HSG is funding over $1.75 billion, including all cost overruns in the stadium project. $600 million is financed by a State performance grant, repaid by project revenue, and $245 million is funded by Brook Park bonds backed by project-generated tax revenue.
But the new Huntington Bank Field will reach farther than just football with the adjacent mixed-used development. The new, privately funded "live, work, play" neighborhood for Northeast Ohio will feature two hotels next to the airport, a 3,000-seat year-round music venue, dining options, experiential retail, residential and office space. The $1 billion privately funded investment in the mixed-used development will create a destination on game days and every day in between, with the first phase set to open alongside the stadium in 2029.
In Berea, two simultaneous projects address spaces for the local community and Browns' players, coaches and staff.
The CrossCountry Mortgage expansion is a $178 privately funded investment that creates a "live, work, play" development adjacent to the training facility. The expansion features a 7,000-seat community stadium for high school football under the lights, 150 apartments with 10,000 square feet of retail, a 140-room Marriott hotel called "The Barker," the University Hospitals Sports Medicine Institute Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic, the Browns Experience Center, as well as 17,000 square feet of office space.
The expansion project is currently underway, with the Browns Experience Center, the UH Sports Medicine Institute and office space open. "The Barker" hotel is set to open in July 2027, while the community stadium will open in Aug. 2027 and the apartment and retail space set to open in Dec. 2027.
The $70 million privately funded modernization of the training facility focuses on an expanded player locker room, player cafeteria, player lounge, an upgraded team meeting room and modern meeting spaces. The modernization will promote connectivity among the team and provide a world-class facility for Browns' players.
As a part of their agreement with Mayor Justin Bibb, HSG is investing $100 million into the city of Cleveland to help accelerate the lakefront transformation and prepare the current stadium site for redevelopment.
HSG's investments reach beyond Northeast Ohio, as they bring the NWSL to Columbus. Through three projects – Astor Park, OhioHealth Training Grounds and the NWSL locker room at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field – HSG is investing $253 million into the surrounding areas in Columbus.
They are building the OhioHealth Training Grounds with the goal to set a new global standard across women's sports. The training grounds will consist of 45,000 square feet of facility designed around how female athletes train and recover, with three heated grass pitches for year-round training. The facility will also feature a 3,700 square foot weight room with an altitude room, as well as a natatorium, sleep and recovery room, as well as family and mothers' rooms. In addition, a $6.2 million locker room is set to be built at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, one that matches the standard of the Columbus Crew's locker room. The project is set to be complete in Dec. 2027, ahead of the inaugural season in 2028.
Astor Park is another "live, work, play" development, home to the new ScottsMiracle-Gro Field that holds over 20,000 fans for matches and year-round entertainment. Astor Park features 17,000 square feet of first-floor retail, more than 440 residential apartments, outdoor pavilions, an office building, a curated public art program and a 2.5-acre riverfront park that has a kayak launch and pedestrian bridge to Columbus' largest trail system.
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, opened in 2021, was the first stadium built by HSG and was the proof of concept for the vision of the new Huntington Bank Field – a venue that anchors a thriving neighborhood. The 20,371-seat stadium is home to the Columbus Crew, and the future home of the Columbus NWSL in 2028. ScottsMiracle-Gro Field has also hosted U.S. national team matches, the 2024 MLS All-Star Game and will be the site for nine LA28 Olympic matches.
Each project in its respective city is being built by those in Ohio. The new Huntington Bank Field is creating over 5,000 construction jobs, and HSG has a goal of having over 40 percent of contract participation being from local contractors. In Columbus, the NWSL is creating over 110 full-time club jobs, and as well over 230 construction jobs. Each project also has local Ohio partners, from the new Huntington Bank Field to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and the OhioHealth Training Grounds.
Through their over $4 billion in investments and the use of local Ohio companies to complete the projects, HSG continues to demonstrate its commitment to fortifying the infrastructure in the state of Ohio and bringing world-class events to their local communities.