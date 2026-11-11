Haslam Sports Group continues its investment in Northeast Ohio and Columbus

HSG's investments reach beyond Northeast Ohio, as they bring the NWSL to Columbus. Through three projects – Astor Park, OhioHealth Training Grounds and the NWSL locker room at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field – HSG is investing $253 million into the surrounding areas in Columbus.

They are building the OhioHealth Training Grounds with the goal to set a new global standard across women's sports. The training grounds will consist of 45,000 square feet of facility designed around how female athletes train and recover, with three heated grass pitches for year-round training. The facility will also feature a 3,700 square foot weight room with an altitude room, as well as a natatorium, sleep and recovery room, as well as family and mothers' rooms. In addition, a $6.2 million locker room is set to be built at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, one that matches the standard of the Columbus Crew's locker room. The project is set to be complete in Dec. 2027, ahead of the inaugural season in 2028.

Astor Park is another "live, work, play" development, home to the new ScottsMiracle-Gro Field that holds over 20,000 fans for matches and year-round entertainment. Astor Park features 17,000 square feet of first-floor retail, more than 440 residential apartments, outdoor pavilions, an office building, a curated public art program and a 2.5-acre riverfront park that has a kayak launch and pedestrian bridge to Columbus' largest trail system.

ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, opened in 2021, was the first stadium built by HSG and was the proof of concept for the vision of the new Huntington Bank Field – a venue that anchors a thriving neighborhood. The 20,371-seat stadium is home to the Columbus Crew, and the future home of the Columbus NWSL in 2028. ScottsMiracle-Gro Field has also hosted U.S. national team matches, the 2024 MLS All-Star Game and will be the site for nine LA28 Olympic matches.

Each project in its respective city is being built by those in Ohio. The new Huntington Bank Field is creating over 5,000 construction jobs, and HSG has a goal of having over 40 percent of contract participation being from local contractors. In Columbus, the NWSL is creating over 110 full-time club jobs, and as well over 230 construction jobs. Each project also has local Ohio partners, from the new Huntington Bank Field to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and the OhioHealth Training Grounds.