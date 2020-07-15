Browns sign 2nd-round S Grant Delpit

Played in 40 games with 37 starts…Finished career with 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and eight interceptions…Had six tackles and a sack for a 10-yard loss against Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game en route to a victory…One of the best defensive backs in LSU history, winning the 2019 Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back…Just the third LSU Tiger to win the Thorpe Award in school history…Two-time first team All-American in 2018 and 2019…Became the first LSU player named first team Walter Camp All-America in consecutive seasons (2018-19) since running back Charles Alexander in 1977-78...Unanimous All-America in 2018 and a consensus All-America in 2019…Just the ninth player in LSU history to earn Unanimous All-America distinction…First team All-SEC selection (coaches) in 2018 and 2019, as well as earning the same honor by AP in 2018 and second team in 2019…A finalist for the Nagurski Award as the top defender in college football in 2018…Claimed the 2018 Jack Tatum Award from the Columbus Ohio Touchdown Club as the top defensive back in college football…Native of Houston, Texas.