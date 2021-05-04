Browns sign DT Damion Square

Square joins a group of Browns defensive tackles that has grown by four in the past few days and looks significantly different than it did last season. On top of the returning Andrew Billings and Jordan Elliott, the Browns signed Malik Jackson in March, re-signed Sheldon Day, added Ohio State's Tommy Togiai in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signed free agent Malik McDowell and agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Marvin Wilson.