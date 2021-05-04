Browns sign DT Damion Square

The Browns added more depth and experience to the interior of their defensive line Tuesday with the signing of Damion Square.
Square, a nine-year veteran, spent the past seven seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 81 games with 24 starts. He hasn't missed a game in each of the past four seasons.
Square, a former undrafted free agent out of Alabama, began his NFL career in 2013 with the Eagles and appeared in 10 games as a rookie. He bounced between the Eagles and Chiefs for the first half of 2014 before landing with the Chargers midway through the regular season.
Square's most productive season came in 2018, when he started a career-high 11 games and recorded three sacks, 31 tackles and three passes defensed. This past season, Square posted 20 tackles and a sack. For his career, Square has 120 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
Square joins a group of Browns defensive tackles that has grown by four in the past few days and looks significantly different than it did last season. On top of the returning Andrew Billings and Jordan Elliott, the Browns signed Malik Jackson in March, re-signed Sheldon Day, added Ohio State's Tommy Togiai in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signed free agent Malik McDowell and agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Marvin Wilson.
Square's signing brings the Browns roster up to 90 players.