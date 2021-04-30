2021 Browns Draft Picks

The Browns added the following players to the roster in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1st round - Pick 26

CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern

A 6-foot, 192-pound Chicago native, Newsome was a first-team Big Ten selection and a third-team All-American after a 2020 season in which he allowed just a 31.6 percent completion rate to throws in his direction, per Pro Football Focus. In a shortened season, Newsome led the Big Ten with 10 passes defensed and did not allow a completion on third down. He recorded his first career interception in Northwestern's 17-7 upset victory over No. 10 Wisconsin.

