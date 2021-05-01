5th Round: Browns select Georgia S Richard LeCounte III with No. 169 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected Georgia S Richard LeCounte III in the fifth round with the No. 169 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

LeCounte III, a former five-star recruit, was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, registering eight interceptions over those three seasons. He was a first-team All-SEC selection after posting 26 tackles and three interceptions in six games.

"When I watch him, he is a guy that plays really well on the post as more of a free safety type," Browns player personnel scout Colton Chapple said. "Excellent coverage skills especially in zone. He plays with great eyes and anticipation and sees the field really well.

"I think that the best thing that he does is play zone coverage versus the pass. But you will see some of his highlights, he will come down in a hurry in supporting the run and he looks to run through you as a tackler which was surprising, not being a bigger guy that is like some of the guys we have on campus here, but it is exciting to see him both in the run and the pass game and what he can offer for us."

LeCounte's senior season came to an abrupt end in early November when he was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident. LeCounte dressed and appeared on the field for the final snap of Georgia's bowl game and worked out for scouts at his Pro Day.