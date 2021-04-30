News Updates: Greg Newsome II confident he was 'best cornerback in the draft'

Apr 30, 2021 at 12:46 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Greg Newsome II confident he was 'best cornerback in the draft'

Greg Newsome II confident he was 'best cornerback in the draft'

April 29 (11:59 p.m.) - Greg Newsome believes the Browns drafted the best cornerback of the 2021 NFL Draft class.

The Browns made Newsome's selection official Thursday night with the 26th overall pick of the draft. Newsome, who recorded 20 passes defensed in three seasons at Northwestern, was the fourth cornerback selected off the board and ninth defensive player to be selected in the first round.

Newsome believes he should've gone much higher — but he's still eager to join a revamped Browns defense and carve his role in the secondary.

"I still believe that I am the best corner in the draft," Newsome said in a video call with local reporters minutes after being picked. "Cleveland picked me for a reason and everything happens for a reason. I'm going to try to help Cleveland get to that next hump. Whatever coach needs to do, I'll be willing to do."

Browns Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry cited Newsome's quality college profile and young age — he's just 20 years old and was one of the youngest players of the draft class — as reasons to believe he'll will shine in Cleveland.

"He was one of the guys that we targeted throughout the draft process, and we really think he fits our profile with the Cleveland Browns," Berry said. "He was a player who was really a multi-year producer in a Power Five conference and was a great, physical talent."

