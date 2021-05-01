4th Round: Browns select Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai with No. 132 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Togiai is another new face inside the Browns defensive tackles room, which will look significantly different than it did in 2020. Gone are Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi and in are veterans Malik Jackson and Andrew Billings and, now, Togiai.

"We feel pretty good about the room going in," Saganey said. "We think he is a very good run player. Obviously, the division is a physical division in general. We think there is upside there as a pass rusher for him as well. He is a good, powerful, explosive and quick guy to add to the room. So again, you can never have enough defensive linemen and we are excited to get him in the mix and see what he can do competing with the rest of the crew here."

Togiai was the first player from Idaho to sign to play with the Buckeyes. He was a three-time first-team all-state selection for one of the state's best high school programs and earned Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.

"I think the thing I do best is being physical at the point of attack, using my hands and being able to lock out o-lineman, especially in the run game," Togiai said. "And then stuff I have been improving on and been working on this offseason in my pass rush is using my hands better, using some more moves, incorporating more moves that I can use."

Togiai is the fifth player to join the Browns through the 2021 NFL Draft. Northwestern CB Greg Newsome (1st Round, No. 26) was selected Thursday, Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2nd round, No. 52) and Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz (3rd Round, No. 91) were added to the roster Friday and Cincinnati T James Hudson (4th round, No. 110) was selected earlier Saturday in the fourth round.

"I am excited to be part of their organization and so blessed to have them pick me in this draft," Togiai said. "I am just really excited to get to work and get up there."