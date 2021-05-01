8 players to watch during Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns addressed both sides of the football in Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Round 2 and WR Anthony Schwartz in Round 3.

Now, Cleveland will round out the draft with six remaining picks for Day 3. Here's who to watch on the final day of drafting.

OT D'Ante Smith (East Carolina)

The Browns could potentially target a swing tackle with one of their Day 3 picks to address a hole left over from the departure of Kendall Lamm, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Smith is one of several tackle options who could intrigue the Browns — he was one of the top players from the 2021 Senior Bowl, which provided him a needed platform for scouts after he suffered a season-ending leg injury in 2020. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Smith has the body frame to stick in the NFL and is one of the top tackles on the board for Day 3.

OT Brendan Jaimes (Nebraska)

Jaimes provided consistent tackle play across four seasons at Nebraska, where he was selected as Honorable All-Big Ten Mention in his final three seasons. He originally played as a right tackle in 2017 as a true freshman before switching to the left side in his last three seasons, so he has the versatility needed to be a potential swing tackle. Jaimes doesn't have much of a "wow factor," wrote Dane Brugler from The Athletic, "but he doesn't have a fatal flaw either and produced quality tape at left tackle."

DE Quincy Roche (Miami, Fla)

Edge rusher was expected by several mock draft analysts to be one of the positions the Browns addressed early in the draft. Day 3 is here, and no new players have been drafted, which could make it a likely target in Day 3. Roche, a one-year starter at Miami, is one of the best defensive ends left on the board. He recorded 4.5 sacks in 2020, his first with the Hurricanes after transferring from Temple, and has strong sub package potential as a rookie.

DE Rashad Weaver (Pitt)

Weaver is also one of the best edge rushers left on the board and should be an early target for teams in need of edge rusher depth on Day 3. He recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2020 and was named to the First Team All-ACC. He and Patrick Jones formed one of the best pass rushing duos in college football last season.

CB Shaun Wade (Ohio State)

The Browns bolstered their cornerback room by drafting Greg Newsome II with their first-round pick Thursday night, but more cornerback depth is always needed in the NFL. Wade had his share of ups and downs in college after coming to Columbus as a five-star high school recruit, and some NFL team will likely believe they can turn Wade into a quality player after he recorded six interceptions and 25 passes defensed in three seasons with the Buckeyes.

S Hamsah Nasilrideen (Florida State)

Nasilrideen was selected by some analysts as one of the top five safeties of the class. His frame at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds is solid for the safety position, and he possesses reliable tackling abilities and solid ball skills — he recorded four interceptions, 13 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in four seasons with the Seminoles.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (USC)

The Browns enter Day 3 with four defensive tackles on their current roster, so it's very possible they add to the room with some Day 3 depth. Tuipulotu is one of the top five prospects for a defensive tackle class that isn't highly rated overall, but he still has great Day 3 value after amassing 8.5 sacks in four seasons at USC. He was also a First Team All-Pac 12 pick in 2020.

CB Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State)