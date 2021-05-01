3rd Round: Browns select Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz with No. 91 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns on Friday selected Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz in the third round with the No. 91 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Schwartz is considered to be one of the fastest players in this year's draft class. Schwartz started games in all three of his seasons at Auburn and posted his best numbers in 2020, catching 54 passes for 636 yards and three touchdowns.
For his career, Schwartz caught 117 passes for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 42 times for 323 yards and seven touchdowns.
"You turn on the film and Anthony just jumps off the tape to you," Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. "We like to think about the wide receiver position in terms of dimensions – thematically what does he add to the room? What does he add to the group? We love the vertical presence and he is not your typical track guy. He has a run after catch mindset, he wants to finish plays, and you do not always see that from guys like that. We love the dimensions he brings to the room, the competition he brings to that room.
"You give somebody like (Head Coach) Kevin (Stefanski) a person who has the ability to add dimension to our offense, I think we can see great value on the field."
Schwartz, who hails from Pembroke Pines, Florida, made headlines in March when he ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at Auburn's Pro Day. He was the 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. One year earlier, he ran a youth world record 10.15 100-meter dash in the 2017 Florida Relays.
Schwartz, though, made it clear Friday he "isn't just a speed guy."
"I take a lot of pride every time I touch the ball I want to score and it does not matter how I am going to do it—I am either going to run through you, I am going to run around you or I am just going to burn you," Schwartz said. "Every time I catch the ball I am trying to score, no matter what, and that is been my thing ever since I first started playing football."
Schwartz is the third player to join the Browns through the 2021 NFL Draft. Northwestern CB Greg Newsome (1st Round, No. 26) was selected Thursday and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2nd round, No. 52) was selected earlier in the night.
"I knew they were a team that likes to get the ball to their playmakers," Schwartz said. "They are always trying to get the ball whether it is handing it off to Chubb or throwing it to Jarvis or Odell, or try to get it to the playmakers because you get it to the playmakers that is how you win games. Big players win the big games and I know that is what they like to do a lot."
Schwartz joins a Browns wide receivers room that is set to return in full for the 2021 season. That group, however, missed the game-changing speed of Odell Beckham Jr. throughout the second half of 2020, and it became apparent the Browns needed more options to stretch the opposing defense deep down the field.
Enter Schwartz.
"You are adding a guy who has the potential to be an elite vertical presence and really go with the ball in his hands," Adofo-Mensah said. "That combination in any room is going to help, and obviously, he complements their skill sets greatly and those guys are so versatile that they all can play off each other."
The Browns hold six picks for the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft: three in the fourth round (110, 113, 132) and one apiece in the fifth (169), sixth (211) and seventh (257) rounds.
