5 things to know about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns' 2nd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns opened Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft by adding another top defensive prospect to their defense.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whom the Browns drafted 52nd overall after a trade with the Carolina Panthers, is coming to Cleveland.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the linebackers room.

1. Owusu-Koramoah became one of the top linebacker prospects of the 2021 NFL Draft after three solid seasons at Notre Dame, where he totaled seven sacks, 24.5 tackles for a loss, five forced fumbles and eight passes defensed. Owusu-Koramoah solidified his status as a top defensive prospect in the draft in 2020, when he recorded 1.5 sacks and a career-high three forced fumbles.

2. NFL analysts widely projected Owusu-Koramoah to fall in the mid-to-late picks of the first round. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked him as the second-best linebacker of the class behind Micah Parsons, who was drafted 12th overall. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked him as the 15th-best prospect of the entire class. Yet he was still on the board at pick No. 52, which is when the Browns decided to move up seven picks to end his draft slide and welcome him to Cleveland.

3. Owusu-Koramoah joins a linebacker room full of youth. The group contains Anthony Walker, who is 25 and signed with the Browns in free agency this offseason, Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki near the top of the depth chart. None of those players are older than 25. Owusu-Koramoah is the youngest of them all at 21 years old.

4. Owusu-Koramoah said tackling is his favorite part of football. That makes sense — he recorded 142 tackles in his final two seasons at Notre Dame and was the team's leading tackler each of those seasons. His speed, explosion and range are among his best traits and should put him in a promising position to be a steady contributor in 2021.