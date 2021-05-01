5th Round: Browns select West Virginia LB Tony Fields II with No. 153 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Fields is the second linebacker selected by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining second-rounder Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Both players check in at weights below the norm in the NFL, but Walls said the norm is evolving.

"Good players are still going to be good players," Walls said. "You still have linebackers out there that might not be the fastest or the most rangy but there's a place for everybody. I think really just in the same way that offenses have the ball with different players at different sizes and skill sets, I think defense is evolving the same way. So we're just adding to the firepower."

Fields was a regular starter for all four years of his college career. He notched 37 starts at Arizona and racked up a combined 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Fields earned Freshman All-American honors from ESPN.com when he recorded 104 tackles in 2017.